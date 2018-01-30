Dear Visitor,

Model S Owner Steve Wozniak Harshes on Elon Musk and Tesla
By Seung Lee
It's no shocker that Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is wary of Elon Musk and Tesla -- he once said there is "way too much hype" around the company.

At a conference in Sweden last week, Wozniak, who owns two Model S vehicles, doubled down on his Tesla criticism -- while still leaving an opening for future optimism.

"Now, I don't believe anything Elon Musk or Tesla says," Wozniak said. "But I still love the Relevant Products/Services."

In his talk about Tesla, Wozniak recounted one incident at Lake Tahoe, where his Tesla skidded off an icy road and fell into a snow bank, according to Business Insider, which reported on the Q&A with Wozniak. Despite the accident, Wozniak said he maintained his trust for Tesla, upgrading his model when Tesla introduced the feature that allows Tesla owners to "summon" their self-driving vehicles.

He also bought into Musk's promise that the car would be able to drive itself across the United States by the end of 2016. But after Tesla broke up with the Israel company that developed sensors for Tesla and Musk's promise wasn't realized, his trust was damaged, said Wozniak.

"I'm sure the next car will come out and Elon's promise will be that (this is the car that delivers)," said Wozniak, with author Seth Godin moderating the talk.

Wozniak also took shots at the state of Tesla's current state of self-driving technology. He said longtime car manufacturers such as Audi and BMW are ahead of Tesla in the race for self-driving cars.

© 2018 San Jose Mercury News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Tesla/Elon Musk Twitter page.

