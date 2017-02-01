A Look at Amazon's Most Ambitious, Astonishing Delivery Patents

Why Samsung Should Start Buttering Up Its Customers

Samsung just hosted a press conference in Korea to share the findings of an investigation into what caused several Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch fire. In summary, there were two distinct battery issues, from two different manufacturers, that allowed the positive and negative electrodes to touch.

Getting to the root cause of the issue was paramount, but what we learned from this process has ramifications, not only for Samsung but for the industry, because lithium-ion batteries aren't going away anytime soon. The investigation process Samsung went through over these past few months would have been quite difficult for a manufacturer without Samsung's scale, capital, R&D facilities and workforce. Dedicating 700 researchers to evaluate 200,000 smartphones and 30,000 batteries in a newly built testing facility is dedication.

Of course, a lot was on the line here for the world's leading smartphone maker. Trust of both users and employees was at risk, and winning that trust back was paramount.

In early October, we at Creative Strategies conducted a study to assess the U.S. smartphone market. One of the areas we wanted to evaluate was the impact, if any, that the Galaxy Note 7 incident had on the brand's smartphone market. We were bullish then, and we are bullish now, that Samsung will recover from the Note 7 recall. Only 28 percent of U.S. Android owners said the Note 7 caused them to have a more negative opinion of the Samsung brand. Numbers were even lower among Samsung owners.

Consumers are generally quite forgiving and have a relatively short memory. The car industry has seen several recalls over the years, yet consumers continue to buy. The mobile industry has also seen recalls, but nothing to the extent of the Note 7. Of course, what made the Note 7 such a test case is how passionate its users are and how unwilling they were to give up their units, pushing Samsung and carriers the extra mile to get the phones back.

Samsung must show consumers that it has set in place checks and balances that will allow the company to continue to bring new technology, new designs and new features into the market in a safe and effective way.

Samsung was quick to take responsibility and step into action. Communication is where the smartphone leader could have done with more clarity. Whether due to cultural differences in communication styles or having the complexity of bringing together the Consumer Product Safety Commission, carriers and retailers, Samsung's messaging was not as direct as it could have been. Digital messages, however, were pretty clear, from warnings being displayed every time the phone was charged to limiting the charging capacity of the phone to ultimately bricking the phone.

Samsung, like any vendor in every sector that has ever had a recall, cannot promise that its products will never again suffer from a malfunction. What can be done, however, is to show that necessary steps have been taken to limit the chance of that happening again.

What is even more important when we are talking about a market leader, especially one that has gained that position by adopting new technologies early, is to show that its innovation streak will not be limited by fear. Samsung must show consumers that it has set in place checks and balances that will allow the company to continue to bring new technology, new designs and new features into the market in a safe and effective way. The new eight-point battery safety check that Samsung will implement going forward is an important step in recognizing that innovation should also come to QA, testing, safety and manufacturing processes.