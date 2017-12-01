Charged and Ready: Tesla Builds World's Biggest Battery

Elon Musk's giant lithium-ion battery is now powering South Australia -- delivered within about 60 days after announcing the contract.

Musk easily beat his promise that the $50 million battery would be "installed and working 100 days from contract signature or it is free."

"The completion of the world's largest lithium-ion battery in record time shows that a sustainable, effective energy solution is possible," Tesla said.

"We are proud to be part of South Australia's renewable energy future, and hope this project provides a model for future deployments around the world."

South Australia Premier Jay Weatherill, with the Labor Party, touted the world's largest lithium-ion battery as part of his $420 million plan to take his state off the country's national power grid.

"The world's largest lithium ion battery will be an important part of our energy mix, and it sends the clearest message that South Australia will be a leader renewable energy with battery storage," Weatherill said of the battery when it was completed in November.

The battery, according to Hornsdale Power Reserve, takes up less than 2.5 acres of land and has the ability to power 30,000 homes for an hour during a blackout.

The launch comes after the battery was put under a regulatory testing period that examined the battery's ability to charge to, and from, Australia's National Energy Market and it's ability to act as a generator.

Tesla said the battery will help solve the state's power shortage problems and assist during summertime peak loads.

Image credit: Tesla/Utilities.