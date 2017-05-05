Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Automotive Tech / Uber Faces Probe Over Greyball
Uber Facing Federal Probe for Tool That Helped Evade Regulators
Uber Facing Federal Probe for Tool That Helped Evade Regulators
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
MAY
05
2017

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a criminal investigation into Uber's use of Greyball, a secret software that worked to deceive authorities in areas where the ride-sharing service was banned or restricted.

Greyball helped Uber evade officials in cities where the company's service was not yet approved or regulated. The software identified and blocked rides to transportation regulators posing as Uber customers to prove the company was operating illegally.

The Greyball tool allowed the company to deploy what served as a fake version of its app to evade authorities.

The New York Times, which first revealed the software in March, reported Uber's legal team approved Greyball. After the initial report, Uber said it would prohibit employees from using the software.

The Justice Department's investigation into Uber was disclosed in a transportation audit issued by Portland, Ore., last week. Portland officials said the U.S. attorney's office for the U.S. Northern District of California notified them about the existence of an investigation into Uber.

Uber has faced a number of recent crises. In January, the company agreed to to pay $20 million to resolve federal charges that alleged the company misled potential drivers by overstating the incomes they can earn.

In February, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler Rigetti, in a blog post, described systemic sexism and sexual harassment at the company, which prompted an internal investigation led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

© 2017 UPI Top Stories under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
May Interest You:

New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones.

See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.


Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH
1. Uber Faces Probe Over Greyball
2. Delphi To Spin Off Powertrain Unit
3. Uber Executive Stepping Aside
4. Adding Safety Tech to an Older Car
5. Dangerous Air Bags in Used Cars
Next Article >
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.