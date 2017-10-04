Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Innovation / Samsung Unveils New VR Headset
Samsung Unveils Windows-Based Virtual Reality Headset
Samsung Unveils Windows-Based Virtual Reality Headset
By Matt Day Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
OCTOBER
04
2017
Samsung is joining Microsoft's virtual-reality push, announcing an immersive headset that pairs with Windows computers.

The Korean electronics giant unveiled its Samsung HMD Odyssey [pictured here] at a Microsoft event in San Francisco on Tuesday. It will sell for $499.

The device joins Windows-based immersive headsets built by Lenovo, HP, Acer and Dell, and aimed for release later this year.

Microsoft is among the companies seeking a slice of the emerging market for modern head-mounted devices.

High-end headsets, like Facebook-owned Oculus' Rift and the HTC Vive, require powerful Windows PCs to run.

Others, including the Samsung Gear VR and Google's Daydream, are aimed at the wider audience of people who use smartphones.

Microsoft's vision, for now, is tied to the PC, and specifically new features in the Windows operating system designed to make it easier to build and display immersive environments.

The company also has its own hardware, but that hasn't been on display recently.

Microsoft's HoloLens was a trailblazer when it was unveiled in 2015. The headset, whose visor shows computer-generated images projected onto objects in the wearer's environment without obscuring the view of the real world completely, was subsequently offered for sale to developers and businesses.

But the $3,000 device, much costlier than mainstream VR headsets that sell for less than $1,000, has been limited to niche applications. Microsoft hasn't disclosed plans for a new version.

Microsoft also said on Tuesday that it had acquired AltspaceVR, a California virtual-reality software startup that was building social and communications tools until it ran into funding problems earlier this year.

© 2017 Seattle Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Product shots by Samsung.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN INNOVATION
1. Smart City Optimism and Challenges
2. Samsung Unveils New VR Headset
3. Data Center Investment Is Booming
4. Face ID: Not Great for Kids and Twins
5. How Apple's Face ID Really Works
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.