Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Automotive Tech / Musk Delivers 1st 30 Tesla Model 3s
Elon Musk Hands Over First 30 Tesla Model 3s
Elon Musk Hands Over First 30 Tesla Model 3s
By Russ Mitchell Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JULY
31
2017
Lights go dim. A rocket-launch-style countdown begins. Upbeat music pounds out some bass-heavy drama. 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1, lift off.

Headlights shine onto the stage, and a red Tesla Model 3 rolls up a ramp.

The Relevant Products/Services brakes to a halt. A dramatic pause, and there he is! Chief Executive Elon Musk -- the man making electric cars cool -- steps out, walking to the edge of the stage to introduce the new "mid-market" vehicle.

A crowd of thousands -- mostly Tesla employees -- goes wild.

It's supposed to be party time in Fremont, outside the renegade car company's assembly plant. Tesla fans have been waiting for months for the company's first truly mass-production car to hit the road.

But Musk talks for about 15 minutes, says the first 30 cars will be handed over to their new owners -- all Tesla employees -- and then that's it. The much-anticipated show is over.

Now comes the hard part. Tesla said Friday it has at least 500,000 advance deposits on the car.

Whether the company can turn them out by the hundreds of thousands, and keep the investment capital flowing to pay for it, is a question that many Tesla stock investors ask themselves every day.

Before the show, in a meeting with the media, Musk warned of "six months of production hell" ahead. Model 3 production is expected to start slow: 100 cars in August, 150 in September, followed by what Musk calls an "exponential" jump to 20,000 a month by New Year's Day. On stage, Musk extended that period to a possible nine months.

A Tesla news release on Friday offered some previously unreleased details. The base price of the car, $35,000 before incentives, was well known. The price of add-ons was not. It turns out that options ranging from fancy wheels to self-driving capability could lift the price to $60,000.

Some other specifics emerged: The Model 3's range is 220 miles. For an extra $9,000, a bigger battery can boost range to 310 miles. Zero-to-60 time is 5.6 seconds.

The company aims to sell 500,000 cars, including the Models S and X. Last year, it sold about 76,000 cars total.

© 2017 Los Angeles Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
May Interest You:

New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones.

See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.


Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH
1. Tesla Needs Cash To Deliver Model 3
2. Faraday Future Lowers Ambitions
3. Toyota, Mazda Plan $1.6B EV Plant
4. Model 3 Readied; Tesla Losses Mount
5. Carmakers Fighting Diesel Rebellion

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Computer Law Expert Warns WannaCry Hero Arrest Problematic
Evidence behind the arrest of a British security researcher is being called problematic -- an indictment so flimsy it may create a climate of distrust between software experts and the government.

SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.