Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 14 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Automotive Tech / Byton Concept Car Unveiled at CES
Connectivity on the Road: Byton Concept Car Unveiled at CES
Connectivity on the Road: Byton Concept Car Unveiled at CES
By Michelle Fitzsimmons Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
09
2018
A brand-new electric Relevant Products/Services has made its debut at CES, and no, we're not talking about Faraday Future. We're instead referring to the Byton concept car, an "intuitive" SUV that the company's founders drove onto the stage at CES 2018.

What was revealed is a sleek-looking vehicle, one that resembles the sporty, family-friendly design of the Tesla Model X. The door handles and antennas are invisible, and the car is said to be shaped for maximum aerodynamic efficiency.

There's a touchscreen in the steering wheel, and Byton's founders say it's the first time this has been done for a car going into "serious production." The dashboard in the concept car is a 125 cm x 25 cm (49 in x 9.8 in) screen that stretches from door to door, and there are two additional displays that face the rear-seat passengers.

As if it wasn't obvious, these elements are aimed at keeping the driver and passengers connected at all times. There's a Byton Life platform to help with this, and the concept extends to the very body of the car, which includes front seats that swivel 12 degrees inward to better face the back.

Amazon Alexa is also on-board for voice commands and other helpful features like updating your grocery list, while facial recognition will allow for the car to only unlock when you're present. And to complete the advanced-input trifecta, gesture controls allow for select actions, such as putting a location into the front display to begin navigation.

The car is also prepared for 5G connectivity, when the advanced network capability becomes available, due to the rooftop antenna's data transfer rate capability of up to 10 gigabits per second.

With a range of 250 miles on a single charge for the base model and 323 miles for the more advanced version, Byton's car is on the same playing field as Tesla's SUV, which has a range of up to 295 miles on a single charge.

The Byton vehicle features autonomous driving features, naturally, and will have Level 3 self-driving capabilities at launch with a software upgrade bringing it up to Level 4 by 2020.

Road to Nowhere?

A splashy CES reveal is one thing, but bringing a car to market is a completely different beast. Just ask Faraday Future, which has been plagued by problems ever since its CES 2017 debut.

But Byton, at least, is starting off with an attractive price. It starts at $45,000. That's more expensive than the Tesla Model 3 but less than the base model of the Model X.

The first Byton SUV will be available in China in late 2019, followed by a US and Europe launch in 2020.

© 2018 T-break Tech under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Product shot by Byton and PR NewsWire.

May Interest You:

New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones.

See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.


Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH
1. Autos in the Spotlight at CES 2018
2. Byton Concept Car Unveiled at CES
3. Takata Expands Air Bag Inflator Recall
4. Tesla: More Model 3 Production Woes
5. Uber Investors Sell, Make Billions

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Security Meltdown, Spectre Debacle: What You Need To Know
Intel, AMD, and ARM chips have all been found to be vulnerable to Spectre. That means almost every system -- including PCs, servers, and smartphones -- are affected. Here's what you need to know.

ENTERPRISE HARDWARE SPOTLIGHT
AMD Launches Ryzen Pro Mobile CPUs
As well as revealing the initial details about its Ryzen 2 and new Ryzen mobile processors at CES in Las Vegas, chipmaker AMD also took the wraps off its first Ryzen Pro mobile CPUs.

SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.