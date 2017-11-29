Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Health / FDA: Dog Bones Could Be Deadly
FDA Warns Dog Bones Could Be Deadly for Fido
FDA Warns Dog Bones Could Be Deadly for Fido
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
NOVEMBER
29
2017
The Food and Drug Administration warned consumers not to buy commercial dog bones after several reports of illness and death of pets, the agency said in a notice this month.

The FDA said it received about 68 reports of pet illnesses related to "bone treats" - the processed and packaged dog treats sometimes described as "Ham Bones," "Pork Femur Bones," "Rib Bones" and "Smokey Knuckle Bones" that are different from the uncooked butcher-type bones.

"The products may be dried through a smoking process or by baking and may contain other ingredients such as preservatives, seasonings, and smoke flavorings," the FDA said.

"Giving your dog a bone treat might lead to an unexpected trip to your veterinarian, a possible emergency surgery, or even death for your pet," said Carmela Stamper, a veterinarian in the Center for Veterinary Medicine at the FDA.

Some of the symptoms of bad bone treats include blockage in the digestive tract, choking, cuts and wounds in the mouth or on the tonsils, vomiting, diarrhea, bleeding from the rectum and death.

In all, the FDA has received reports from 90 dogs as some reports included more than one dog. Of the 90 dogs affected, 15 have died.

In addition to bone treats, the FDA warned against giving chicken bones to dogs, which can cause injury and choking.

"We recommend supervising your dog with any chew toy or treat, especially one she hasn't had before," Stamper said. "And if she 'just isn't acting right,' call your veterinarian right away!"

© 2017 UPI Top Stories under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN HEALTH
1. Phone Addiction Imbalances the Brain
2. Viagra Is About To Get Cheaper
3. Health Premiums Hurting Small Biz
4. Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes
5. Aetna-CVS Shows Amazon's Might

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
British Cybersecurity Agency Warns Against Kaspersky
Britain's cybersecurity agency has told government departments not to use antivirus software from Moscow-based firm Kaspersky Lab amid concerns about Russian snooping.

SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.