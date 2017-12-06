Study: Radical Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes A radical low-calorie diet can reverse type 2 diabetes, even six years into the disease, a new study has found. The number of cases of type 2 diabetes is soaring, related to the obesity epidemic. Fat accumulated in the abdomen prevents the proper function of the pancreas. It can lead to serious and life-threatening complications, including blindness and foot amputations, heart and kidney disease. A new study from Newcastle and Glasgow Universities shows that the disease can be reversed by losing weight, so that sufferers no longer have to take medication and are free of the symptoms and risks. Nine out of 10 people in the trial who lost 15kg (two-and-a-half stone) or more put their type 2 diabetes into remission. Prof Roy Taylor from Newcastle University, lead researcher in the trial funded by Diabetes UK, said: "These findings are very exciting. They could revolutionize the way type 2 diabetes is treated. This builds on the work into the underlying cause of the condition, so that we can target management effectively. "Substantial weight loss results in reduced fat inside the liver and pancreas, allowing these organs to return to normal function. What we're seeing … is that losing weight isn't just linked to better management of type 2 diabetes: significant weight loss could actually result in lasting remission." Worldwide, the number of people with type 2 diabetes has quadrupled over 35 years, rising from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014. This is expected to climb to 642 million by 2040. Type 2 diabetes affects almost 1 in 10 adults in the UK and costs the NHS about £14bn a year. Type 2 diabetes is usually treated with medication and in some cases, bariatric surgery to restrict stomach capacity, which has also been shown to reverse the disease. "Rather than addressing the root cause, management guidelines for type 2 diabetes focus on reducing blood sugar levels through drug treatments. Diet and lifestyle are touched upon, but diabetes remission by cutting calories is rarely discussed," said Taylor. "A major difference from other studies is that we advised a period of dietary weight loss with no increase in physical activity, but during the long-term follow up increased daily activity is important. Bariatric surgery can achieve remission of diabetes in about three-quarters of people, but it is more expensive and risky, and is only available to a small number of patients." The trial results, published in the Lancet and presented at the International Diabetes Federation Congress in Abu Dhabi, show that after one year, participants had lost an average of 10kg, and nearly half had reverted to a non-diabetic state. There were 298 adults on the trial aged 20-65, who had been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes within the last six years, from 49 primary care practices in Scotland and Tyneside. Half of the practices put their patients on the very low calorie diet, while the rest were a control group, in which patients received usual care. Only 4% of the control group managed to achieve remission. The diet was a formula of 825-853 calories per day for 3 to 5 months, followed by the stepped reintroduction of food over two to eight weeks. The participants were all given support throughout, including cognitive behavior therapy and were encouraged to exercise. "Our findings suggest that even if you have had type 2 diabetes for six years, putting the disease into remission is feasible," says Prof Michael Lean from the University of Glasgow who co-led the study. "In contrast to other approaches, we focus on the need for long-term maintenance of weight loss through diet and exercise and encourage flexibility to optimize individual results." Isobel Murray, 65 from North Ayrshire, was one of those who took part. Over two years she lost three and a half stone (22kg) and no longer needs medication. "It has transformed my life," she said. "I had type 2 diabetes for two to three years before the study. I was on various medications which were constantly increasing and I was becoming more and more ill every day. "When the doctors told me that my pancreas was working again, it felt fantastic, absolutely amazing. I don't think of myself as a diabetic anymore." Taylor said that the trail shows that the very large weight losses that bariatric surgery can bring about are not necessary to reverse the disease. "The weight loss goals provided by this program are achievable for many people. The big challenge is long-term avoidance of weight re-gain," he said. © 2017 Guardian Web under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved. Read more on: Health, Diabetes, Disease, Medical, Scientists Comment:

Name:

Julia: Posted: 2017-12-07 @ 9:34pm PT The only symptom that I had was tingling in my legs especially at night after I retired to bed. The tingling became more severe where I could not get them to stop. I thought I had restless leg syndrome. My doctor tested me for diabetes and found that I had type II diabetes and the sugar was attacking my legs because it had no place to go. He put me on a sugar free diet and Actos and within one to two days my symptom were gone. One day I got extremely sick, could not keep anything down, had blurry vision, a rapid heartbeat. I Started taking metformin 1000 mg twice daily. I am writing this to inform others that nothing was really working to help my condition. I went off the metformin (with the doctor’s knowledge) and started on Diabetes herbal formula I ordered from Health Herbal Clinic, my symptoms totally declined over a 7 weeks use of the Diabetes natural herbal formula. I am now doing very well, Visit their website healthherbalclinic.net. This treatment is incredible! sara: Posted: 2017-12-07 @ 3:38pm PT I was diagnosed with type 2 Diabetes and put on Metformin on June 26th, 2016. I started the ADA diet and followed it 100% for a few weeks and could not get my blood sugar to go below 140. Finally I began to panic and called my doctor, he told me to get used to it. He said I would be on metformin my whole life and eventually insulin. At that point I knew something wasn't right and began to do a lot of research. Then I found Lisa’s diabetes story (google "Lisa diabetes"). I read that article from end to end because everything the writer was saying made absolute sense. I started the diet that day and the next morning my blood sugar was down to 100 and now I have a fasting blood sugar between mid 70's and the 80's. My doctor took me off the metformin after just three weeks of being on this lifestyle change. I have lost over 30 pounds and 6+ inches around my waist in a month. The truth is we can get off the drugs and help ourselves by trying natural methods. len Smith: Posted: 2017-12-07 @ 12:27pm PT Tell us what the diet is so that we can all benefit! TOP STORIES NOW 1. Phone Addiction Imbalances the Brain 2. Report: Uber Paid Off Florida Hacker 3. Health Premiums Hurting Small Biz 4. Viagra Is About To Get Cheaper 5. Scientists Find Monster Black Hole MAY INTEREST YOU MORE IN HEALTH 1. Phone Addiction Imbalances the Brain 2. Viagra Is About To Get Cheaper 3. Health Premiums Hurting Small Biz 4. Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes 5. Aetna-CVS Shows Amazon's Might