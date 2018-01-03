Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED ABOUT A MINUTE AGO.
You are here: Home / Automotive Tech / Uber Investors Sell, Make Billions
Even Selling at a Discount, Uber Investors Make Billions
Even Selling at a Discount, Uber Investors Make Billions
By Tom Krisher Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
03
2018
Investors in the Uber ride-hailing service didn't get all they wanted in selling at least part of their holdings to a group led by Japanese technology conglomerate SoftBank.

But don't show them too much sympathy.

Even though they sold at roughly a 30 percent discount from what the shares were worth in 2016, those who invested early made nearly 100 times their initial stake, going from around 35 cents per share to just under $33, according to one investor who requested anonymity because the sales are private.

Uber was valued around $68.5 billion during a 2016 capital investment, but it dropped to somewhere above $48 billion in the SoftBank deal announced last week. The reasons for the discount are many, among them the seemingly endless string of scandals, lawsuits and fights that plagued Uber through almost all of 2017. Also, competition has gotten tougher from Lyft and Grab in the U.S. as well as Ola in India and several emerging services elsewhere.

During the past year, Uber has been rocked by revelations of rampant sexual harassment in the company, technological trickery designed to hinder regulators, and a yearlong cover-up of a hacking attack that stole personal information of 57 million passengers and 600,000 drivers.

Rohit Kulkarni, managing director of SharesPost, a company that analyzes private company investments, says three big events that happened around the time that SoftBank began courting investors combined to discount the shares. Just before SoftBank's intent to shop for shares was announced, regulators in London refused to renew the cab-hailing app's license to operate. Then the data hack and cover-up were revealed, and the company told investors its third-quarter net loss had widened to $1.46 billion on huge legal costs.

The events helped SoftBank's group get a better deal, Kulkarni says.

Many big Uber investors include venture capital firms that got in early. They hedged their bets, selling part of their stake to bring big profits to their shareholders while holding the rest for big gains if the company gets past the scandals, the investor said.

"This is still a good deal," said Gartner analyst Michael Ramsey. "The earlier the investment, the bigger the payout."

All-in, the SoftBank group will pump about $9 billion into Uber, including $1.25 billion in new shares that were purchased at the 2016 valuation. SoftBank acquired about 15 percent of Uber, while other investors in its group got around 3 percent.

The deal, due to close this month, also brings management stability to Uber, reducing the influence of ousted CEO Travis Kalanick. SoftBank, which has global investments in other ride-hailing companies, gets two seats on the board and will help Uber navigate the tough global competition, says Kulkarni.

Uber's new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi and COO Barney Harford are experienced executives who successfully increased share value at travel booking companies, says Kulkarni, who expects Uber to be worth a total of $100 billion by the time it offers shares to the public sometime in 2019.

To get there, though, they must get a handle on regulatory disputes with governments like the one in London, and they have to show at least a trend line toward making money, he said.

"A pathway to profitability is a must," Kulkarni said.

© 2018 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock.

May Interest You:

New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones.

See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.


Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH
1. Autos in the Spotlight at CES 2018
2. Byton Concept Car Unveiled at CES
3. Takata Expands Air Bag Inflator Recall
4. Tesla: More Model 3 Production Woes
5. Uber Investors Sell, Make Billions

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Security Meltdown, Spectre Debacle: What You Need To Know
Intel, AMD, and ARM chips have all been found to be vulnerable to Spectre. That means almost every system -- including PCs, servers, and smartphones -- are affected. Here's what you need to know.

ENTERPRISE HARDWARE SPOTLIGHT
AMD Launches Ryzen Pro Mobile CPUs
As well as revealing the initial details about its Ryzen 2 and new Ryzen mobile processors at CES in Las Vegas, chipmaker AMD also took the wraps off its first Ryzen Pro mobile CPUs.

SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.