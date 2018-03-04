Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Innovation / Nightmare AI Threats a Decade Away?
Nightmare AI Threats Are 'One to Two Decades' Away
Nightmare AI Threats Are 'One to Two Decades' Away
By Douglas Ernst Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
MARCH
04
2018
Billionaire Eric Schmidt says nightmare scenarios involving artificial intelligence will be a threat worth taking seriously within the next 20 years.

The former executive chairman of Google parent company Alphabet recently told an audience in Germany that AI fears inspired by science-fiction books and films are overblown -- for now.

Therefore, his advice during the Munich Security Conference held Feb. 16-18 was to "worry about them in a while."

"Everyone immediately then wants to talk about all the movie-inspired death scenarios, and I can confidently predict to you that they are one to two decades away. So let's worry about them, but let's worry about them in a while," he said, Defense News reported Wednesday. "You've been watching too many movies. Let me be clear: Humans will remain in charge of [AI] for the rest of time."

Mr. Schmidt's laissez-faire stance on the topic is at odds with other specialists in the field.

"I think we should be very careful about artificial intelligence," Space X CEO Elon Musk said in 2014 at the MIT aeronautics and astronautics department. "If I were to guess at what our biggest existential threat is, it's probably that. We need to be very careful with artificial intelligence. I'm increasingly inclined to think there should be some regulatory oversight at the national and international level just to make sure that we don't do something very foolish."

Softbank's Masayoshi Son's similar concerns prompted the Japanese CEO to put off retirement in June 2016 for "at least" another five years.

"Artificial intelligence will overtake human beings not just in terms of knowledge, but in terms of intelligence," he said then. "That will happen this century. … Looking into the next 30 years, our focus will no doubt be on AI, smart robots and the Internet of Things."

Mr. Schmidt of Alphabet told his German audience that AI will not be "reliable enough" for the foreseeable future to exist in any capacity besides "advisory" roles.

"These technologies [AI] have serious errors in them, and they should not be used with life-critical decisions," Mr. Schmidt said, Defense News reported. "So I would not want to be in an airplane where the computer was making all the general intelligence decisions about flying it. The technology is just not reliable enough ― there are too many errors in its use. It is advisory, it makes you smarter and so forth, but I wouldn't put it in charge of command and control."

© 2018 Washington Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock/Artist's concept.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN INNOVATION
1. Is Paul Allen Joining the Space Race?
2. Pentagon, Google Team on Drones
3. Meet Loomo, Segway's New AI Robot
4. AI's Secret: It's Powered by People
5. IoT Startups Bought Up by Tech Firms
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
CIO Today:
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.