Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED ABOUT A MINUTE AGO.
You are here: Home / Science & Discovery / DNA Solves the Mystery of the Yeti
Mystery Solved? DNA Reveals the Truth About the Yeti
Mystery Solved? DNA Reveals the Truth About the Yeti
By Nicola Davis Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
NOVEMBER
29
2017
Huge, ape-like and hairy, the yeti has roamed its way into legend, tantalizing explorers, mountaineers and locals with curious footprints and fleeting appearances. Now researchers say the elusive inhabitant of the Himalayas and Tibetan plateau has been unmasked.

Scientists studying nine samples -- including hair and teeth -- supposedly from yetis, say the samples are not from a huge hominin but in fact mostly belonged to bears.

Just one sample, taken from a curious stuffed "yeti," bucked the trend -- the creature turned out to be a taxidermy mash-up boasting the hair of a bear and the teeth of a dog.

"It demonstrates that modern science can really try and tackle some of these mysteries and unsolved questions that we have," said Dr Charlotte Lindqvist, an expert on bear genomics and co-author of the research from the University at Buffalo.

The study is not the first time it has been suggest the yeti might be more ursine than abominable.

A recent study, based on genetic analysis from samples purportedly from yeti-like creatures the world over, found that while most of the samples came from known animals, two from Bhutan and the Indian Himalayas were more mysterious. The team suggested they might be from an unknown species of bear, or a descendant from a hybrid of a polar and brown bear.

But Lindqvist was unconvinced, pointing out there was too little data to rule out a more mundane explanation. "I just didn't trust these claims," she said.

Lindqvist and colleagues examined nine samples gathered by a company shooting a film on the topic. Sources included mummified animals found in monasteries, hair collected by nomadic herdsmen, bone from a spiritual healer and a stuffed "yeti" from the Messner Mountain Museum.

The team also analyzed 15 other samples from zoos, national parks and museums, the majority of which were known to be from Himalayan brown bears.

The analysis, which was based on sequences of DNA from the energy powerhouses of the cell known as mitochondria, involved a comparison of all of the samples with genetic data from a large international database.

"Of those nine samples, eight of them matched local bears that are found in the region today," said Lindqvist, adding that the ninth sample was the dog tooth from the stuffed yeti. "The purported yetis from the Tibetan plateau matched Tibetan brown bears, the ones from the western Himalayan mountains matched the Himalayan brown bear and then, at possibly slightly lower altitude were Asian black bears."

Lindqvist added that the finding produced mixed emotions. "That was obviously very interesting to me, perhaps slightly disappointing to the film company," she said, adding that the new samples also helped the team to gain new insights into the evolutionary "family tree" of bears.

But Lindqvist says she doubts the study will be the final word on the yeti. "I am sure, though, that the legend and the myth will live on," she said. "You can never for sure prove that there is nothing out there."

The results, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, are likely to disappoint cryptozoologists. Jonathan Downes, director of the Centre for Fortean Zoology, said that while he applauded the scientific work and agreed that many samples are obviously from bears, he believes the mystery is not yet solved.

"I think there is still a possibility that there are unknown species of higher primate which are still awaiting discovery in what used to be Soviet central Asia," he said.

© 2017 Guardian under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SCIENCE & DISCOVERY
1. Scientists Find Monster Black Hole
2. Ancient Ancestor 'Little Foot' Debuts
3. DNA Solves the Mystery of the Yeti
4. Galapagos Finch Evolved Super Fast
5. 'Mad Mike' Plans Rocket Launch Test

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
British Cybersecurity Agency Warns Against Kaspersky
Britain's cybersecurity agency has told government departments not to use antivirus software from Moscow-based firm Kaspersky Lab amid concerns about Russian snooping.

SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.