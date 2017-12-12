Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Space / Trump to NASA: Fly Me to the Moon
Trump to NASA: Fly Me to the Moon
Trump to NASA: Fly Me to the Moon
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
DECEMBER
12
2017
Donald Trump wants to send man back to the moon -- and on to Mars. Trump signed a policy directive Monday instructing the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to "refocus America's space program on human exploration and discovery."

The move, Trump said, "marks an important step in returning American astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972 for long-time exploration."

"This time we will not only plant our flag and leave our footprint," he said, "we will establish a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars, and perhaps someday, to many worlds beyond."

Past presidents, including George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, have also proposed returning to the moon and missions to Mars, Budget constraints derailed their plans.

Trump was joined at the White House by several current and former astronauts, including Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, and former U.S. Sen. and Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt, the next-to-last person on the moon.

"Today we pledge that he will not be the last, and I suspect we'll be finding other places to land in addition to the moon," Trump said.

No human has been on the moon since Apollo 17 in December 1972. Only 12 men have set foot on the moon, all have been Americans.

Under the directive, the government is also expected to work closely with other nations and private industry.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SPACE
1. Trump to NASA: Fly Me to the Moon
2. NASA Fires Thrusters on Voyager
3. New Date for Flat-Earth Rocket Guy
4. Darn: Mars 'Water' May Just Be Sand
5. Exoplanet May Be Habitable for Life

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Hundreds of HP Laptops, Tablets Found with Pre-Installed Keylogger
A security researcher has found that hundreds of different models of HP notebooks, tablets, and other devices include a keylogger that could track and record every keystroke a user makes.

SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.