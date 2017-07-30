Stardust: Half Our Bodies' Atoms 'Formed Beyond the Milky Way'

Nearly half of the atoms that make up our bodies may have formed beyond the Milky Way and travelled to the solar system on intergalactic winds driven by giant exploding stars, astronomers claim.

The dramatic conclusion emerges from computer simulations that reveal how galaxies grow over eons by absorbing huge amounts of material that is blasted out of neighboring galaxies when stars explode at the end of their lives.

Powerful supernova explosions can fling trillions of tons of atoms into space with such ferocity that they escape their home galaxy’s gravitational pull and fall towards larger neighbors in enormous clouds that travel at hundreds of kilometers per second.

Astronomers have long known that elements forged in stars can travel from one galaxy to another, but the latest research is the first to reveal that up to half of the material in the Milky Way and similar-sized galaxies can arrive from smaller galactic neighbors.

Much of the hydrogen and helium that falls into galaxies forms new stars, while heavier elements, themselves created in stars and dispersed in the violent detonations, become the raw material for building comets and asteroids, planets and life.

"Science is very useful for finding our place in the universe," said Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, an astronomer at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. "In some sense we are extragalactic visitors or immigrants in what we think of as our galaxy."

The researchers ran supercomputer simulations to watch what happened as galaxies evolved over billions of years. They noticed that as stars exploded in smaller galaxies, the blasts ejected clouds of elements that fell into neighboring, larger galaxies. The Milky Way absorbs about one sun’s-worth of extragalactic material every year.

"The surprising thing is that galactic winds contribute significantly more material than we thought," said Anglés-Alcázar. "In terms of research in galaxy evolution, we’re very excited about these results. It’s a new mode of galaxy growth we’ve not considered before." The simulations showed that elements carried on intergalactic winds could travel a million light years before settling in a new galaxy, according to a report in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Image credit: NASA.