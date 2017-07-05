Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Discovery / Dino Extinction Was Good for Frogs
Frogs Took Leap Forward After Meteor Wiped Out Dinosaurs
Frogs Took Leap Forward After Meteor Wiped Out Dinosaurs
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JULY
05
2017
The global catastrophe that killed off dinosaurs was good news for frogs, scientists have discovered. According to new research, 88% of frog species living today owe their existence to the meteor impact that wiped out most terrestrial life 66 million years ago.

Almost nine out of 10 of the amphibian species descended from just three lineages that survived the mass extinction.

They each jumped forward precisely at the junction of the Cretaceous and Paleogene periods -- formerly known as the KT boundary -- when the disaster happened.

Scientists believe the first survivors may have escaped the meteor strike by burrowing underground.

After the meteor, arboreal tree frogs led the way by exploiting newly available habitat niches.

Research had previously suggested that the evolution of frogs started 35 million years earlier and had nothing to do with the dinosaur apocalypse.

Study co-author Professor David Hillis, from the University of Texas at Austin, US, said: "We know that the mass extinction event wiped out most of the dinosaurs, except for a few bird species, which then exploded in diversity and became one of the dominant groups of land animals.

"As we look at more and more groups of life, we see the same pattern, and that turns out to be the case for frogs as well."

Professor David Wake, from the University of California at Berkeley, said a major factor in early frog evolution was the way the creatures adapted to living in trees as flowering plants spread across the planet.

He said: "Frogs started becoming arboreal. It was the arboreality that led to the great radiation in South America in particular."

In their report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences publication, the researchers said trees are an ideal habitat for frogs not only because they provide a refuge from terrestrial predators, but also leaf cover on the ground, and abundant insects for food.

The scientists, from America and China, made the discovery after analyzing genetic data from frogs within 44 living families.

There are more than 6,700 known frog species but they are threatened by habitat destruction, increasing human population and climate change.

Prof Wake added: "These frogs made it through on luck, perhaps because they were either underground or could stay underground for long periods of time.

"This certainly draws renewed attention to the positive aspects of mass extinctions: they provide ecological opportunity for new things.

"Just wait for the next grand extinction and life will take off again. In which direction it will take off, you don't know."

© 2017 Sky News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN DISCOVERY
1. Dino Extinction Was Good for Frogs
2. Earliest Fossils of Our Species Found
3. Mummy DNA Reveals Ancestry
4. Scientists Detail Human-Like Species
5. Neanderthals in California? Maybe So
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.