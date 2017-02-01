Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Innovation / Amazon's Ambitious Delivery Patents
A Look at Amazon's Most Ambitious, Astonishing Delivery Patents
A Look at Amazon's Most Ambitious, Astonishing Delivery Patents
By April Glaser Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
FEBRUARY
01
2017

Over the past year, Amazon has been on a drone and transportation patent spree as the online retail giant continues to make moves toward becoming its own delivery service.

In mid-December, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos [pictured above] shared a video of a successful fulfillment of an Amazon order delivered via drone. In August, Amazon unveiled its own airplanes. The year before, the company purchased a fleet of trucks.

Since launching its two-day and same-day delivery services, Amazon's shipping costs have skyrocketed. According to the company's last quarterly report, which ended in September, its shipping expenses are up 43 percent from the same time the year before; Amazon spent $3.9 billion on shipping in its last reported quarter.

Here are some flying-, driving- and tunneling-related patents Amazon has been awarded in the past year alone.

Floating Warehouses

Amazon won a patent for its design of floating fulfillment centers for its drones to collect packages to deliver to people on the ground below. The airborne warehouses would float some 45,000 feet in the air and be recharged and restocked using smaller aircraft that shuttle to the dirigible. The patent was awarded in December 2016.

Highway Networks for Self-Driving Trucks

Earlier this month, the company was awarded a patent for a network to communicate with self-driving vehicles about changes in traffic patterns, like when a highway uses reversible lanes that can be relabeled to go in either direction or when vehicles cross state lines with new traffic laws and restrictions.

A Voice-Controlled Drone that Can Fit in Your Pocket

The company designed a personal voice-controlled drone - imagine an Echo with a propeller. In its October 2016 filing, Amazon suggested the drone could be used to replace dashboard-mounted cameras in police cars or be used to help find lost cars in parking lots. The drone is pictured as small enough to perch on a police officer's shoulder.

A Drone that Can Land on a Truck

Amazon won a patent in September for a system that would allow drones to land on and hitch a ride on a truck. The idea is twofold: The drone can save energy by riding on the truck for as far as it makes sense to do so, and to provide the aircraft a safe place to land in case its power gets low or it malfunctions.

A Network of Tunnels To Deliver Packages Underground

In one of the company's more ambitious patents, Amazon proposed a subterranean tunnel system to deliver orders through conveyor belts, rail or pneumatic tubes that would be able to bypass congestion on roadways. The underground delivery tunnels could connect airports to fulfillment centers, or even route directly to someone's house. The patent was awarded in November of last year.

Aerial Drone Recharging Stations on Street Lights

Amazon filed a patent for drone docking stations where an aircraft can safely land to get help if the weather conditions are too rough or if a drone needs to recharge its battery or receive new directions. The patent, awarded July 2016, envisions these docking stations could be built on existing electrical or phone poles or street lights.

Drones that Can Assemble To Carry Large Packages

For packages that are too big for a single quadcopter drone to carry, Amazon patented a collective unmanned aircraft configuration that describes how multiple drones can assemble, link together and share the load. Awarded at the end of last year, the patent explains how drones can connect to share battery power or operating instructions, or even fly collectively to a common point before breaking apart to make individual deliveries.

© 2017 Re/Code under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Jasmine:
Posted: 2017-02-03 @ 7:01am PT
Amazon should continue with its flying-, driving- and tunneling-related patents, if that means better fulfillment services and more happy customers.

Raymond:
Posted: 2017-02-02 @ 9:53am PT
Let's get it going now, please.

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN INNOVATION
1. Exhibition Charts Evolution of Robots
2. Google AI Unscrambles Blurred Faces
3. Oculus To Pay $500M in VR Lawsuit
4. Cisco Is Making Buildings Smarter
5. Apple iPhone Slump Over; Now What?
Next Article >
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.