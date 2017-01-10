Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Space / Did Our Moon Come from Moonlets?
Report: Our Moon May Have Formed from Multiple Small Ones
Report: Our Moon May Have Formed from Multiple Small Ones
By Marcia Dunn Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
10
2017

A series of cosmic collisions may have spawned multiple moonlets that morphed into the one big moon we know today.

Rather than one giant impact that knocked off part of early Earth and created the moon, a number of smaller collisions may have produced lots of mini-moons, Israeli scientists reported Monday.

And those mini-moons, over millions of years, may have clumped together to make one large one.

The researchers conducted nearly 1,000 computer simulations and estimate about 20 impacts could do the job. They say that would explain why the moon seems to be composed of material from Earth, rather than some other planet, too.

It's actually an old theory revitalized now by the Weizmann Institute of Science's Raluca Rufu in Rehovot, Israel, and his team. Their findings were published in Nature Geoscience.

"Our model suggests that the ancient Earth once hosted a series of moons, each one formed from a different collision with the proto-Earth," said co-author Hagai Perets of the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa.

Rufu added in the same statement: "It's likely that small moons formed through the process could cross orbits, collide and merge."

Small collisions like this were common in the early solar system, and support their premise. But a London scientist not associated with the study -- Imperial College's Gareth Collins -- is urging more evidence on both sides of the moon-forming argument.

Some of the moonlets surely were lost in space or did not merge properly with what was to become today's moon, Collins said in a companion article, and so many more impacts may have been required. That, in turn, would make the multi-impact theory "far less probable than any of the more exotic single-impact scenarios," he wrote.

Rufu and his colleagues agree more work is needed to understand how moonlets might indeed merge into one final moon.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

N Marbletoe:
Posted: 2017-01-10 @ 12:31pm PT
Nice article, nice site! No popups :) :) Bookmarking...

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SPACE
1. Spacewalk Upgrades ISS Power Grid
2. Alpha Centauri Hidden Planets Sought
3. Did Our Moon Come from Moonlets?
4. Astronauts Tackling Battery Work
5. Astronaut 2017 Goal: Ace Spacewalks
Next Article >
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.