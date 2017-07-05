Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 10 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Automotive Tech / Volvo To Forgo Traditional Engines
Volvo Is First Major Carmaker To Forgo Traditional Engines
Volvo Is First Major Carmaker To Forgo Traditional Engines
By Matti Huuhtanen Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JULY
05
2017
Volvo will begin producing electric motors on all its cars from 2019, becoming the first major automaker to forgo traditional engines that rely exclusively on internal combustion.

The Swedish company, which has been making cars since 1927 and in recent decades became famous for its station wagons and safety features, said Wednesday that the decision was prompted by the wishes of customers, describing it as "one of the most significant moves by any Relevant Products/Services maker."

CEO Hakan Samuelsson [pictured above] said the shift to electric motors would "strengthen our brand image, which is a lot about protecting what is important for you (customers)."

Volvo Cars said it aims to reach its target of selling 1 million electrified cars by 2025, with a range of models, including fully electric vehicles and hybrid cars.

"This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car," Samuelsson said. "People increasingly demand electrified cars and we want to respond to our customers' current and future needs."

Volvo said its long range models could travel 500 kilometers (310 miles) on a single charge using current technology, but it is looking for suppliers for new and better batteries.

"We are looking at more suppliers in the market today and that will be a key part of being competitive going forward -- to always stick with the most successful and innovative supplier" at the time, said Henrik Green, senior vice president in research and development.

Samuelsson, who acknowledged that the company had been skeptical about electrification only two years ago, said things had changed. "Things have moved faster; customer demand is increasing. This is an attractive car people want to have," he said.

He also saw Volvo's announcement as "an invitation to anybody that's interested in investing in battery manufacturing ... and of course also to anybody interested in investing in charging infrastructure."

"I think that's good, they can now count on Volvo as customers," Samuelsson said. "We need new players, we need more competition."

Volvo, which since 2010 has been owned by Chinese firm Geely, will launch five fully electric cars between 2019 and 2021. Three of them will be Volvo models and two will be electrified cars from Polestar, Volvo Cars' performance car arm. It also plans to supplement them with a range of gasoline and diesel plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid, or 48-volt, options on all models, which the company said would be one of the "broadest electrified car offerings of any car maker."

Volvo Cars has said it is committed to help improve the environment and make cities cleaner by reducing carbon emissions, aiming to have climate neutral manufacturing operations by 2025.

Last year, the company sold 534,332 cars in 100 countries, up more than 6 percent from 2015.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Volvo.

May Interest You:

New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones.

See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.


Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH
1. Honda Gets Sporty with 2018 Accord
2. Uber, Yandex Share Road in Russia
3. Faraday Scraps Nevada Plant Plans
4. Tesla Adding More Service Centers
5. Elon Musk Tweets Tesla Model 3 Pics
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.