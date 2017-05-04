Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Automotive Tech / Delphi To Spin Off Powertrain Unit
Delphi To Spin Off Powertrain Unit into Separate Company
Delphi To Spin Off Powertrain Unit into Separate Company
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
MAY
04
2017
Automotive parts and electronics maker Delphi Corp. plans to spin off its vehicle powertrain operations into a separate publicly traded company.

The British company with U.S. operations in suburban Detroit says Delphi shareholders will get stock in both companies in the tax-free deal.

Shares of the company surged more than 10 percent to $86.49 Wednesday.

Delphi, the former parts arm of General Motors, has been shedding conventional automotive businesses ever since it was spun off as a separate company by GM in 1999.

On a conference call with reporters Wednesday, CEO Kevin Clark denied that the powertrain unit was being jettisoned to make the rest of the company more attractive to investors who are attracted to its work on computing platforms and advanced safety and autonomous driving systems.

Clark said the powertrain unit's work on gasoline direct injection and variable valve timing technologies that make internal combustion engines more efficient will be good business for a long time, citing projections that combustion engines will power 95 percent of the world's cars in 2025.

"We believe there's all sorts of opportunity within the powertrain segment to develop advanced technologies that enhance the efficiency of the internal combustion engine," he said. Powertrain also will be involved in electric propulsion, making inverters and other components for electric and hybrid cars, he said.

The powertrain unit has about 20,000 employees worldwide with 5,000 engineers. It had revenue of $4.5 billion last year, according to Delphi, which expects the spinoff to be completed by March of 2018.

Liam Butterworth, who is now president of Powertrain Systems, will be the new company's chief executive.

Clark said one of the companies likely will keep the Delphi name and the other will get a new name, but that decision hasn't been made yet.

Also Wednesday, Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) reported first-quarter net income of $335 million.

The Gillingham, Britain-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.59 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Delphi Corp.

May Interest You:

New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones.

See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.


Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH
1. Delphi Joins With BMW-Intel-Mobileye
2. Judge Bars Uber from Using Tech
3. Textalyzer To Fight Distracted Driving
4. Lyft, Waymo Team on Self-Driving Car
5. Humans Hinder Self-Driving Cars

SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.