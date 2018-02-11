Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 7 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Innovation / Ex-Googler Schmidt Lands at MIT
Eric Schmidt Lands at MIT To Help Answer Deep Questions
Eric Schmidt Lands at MIT To Help Answer Deep Questions
By Ethan Baron Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
FEBRUARY
11
2018
Eric Schmidt declined to publicly detail his reasons for leaving his high-level position at Google's parent firm Alphabet in January, but he's now embarked on a new endeavor: helping to save the world and understand the human and machine minds at MIT.

Schmidt, who had been Google's CEO from 2001 to 2011, in December explained he would exit his position as executive chairman at Alphabet because he and Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and current Google CEO Sundar Pichai all agreed the time was right.

Now, MIT has announced Schmidt will this spring start a one-year term as a "visiting innovation fellow" charged with advising the recently launched "MIT Intelligence Quest," an initiative that spans multiple departments at the school.

"The Institute aims to unlock innovations that today's entrepreneurs have not even begun to dream about," MIT provost Martin Schmidt said in a statement Feb. 5.

"Eric can help us move those efforts forward: His experience helping turn Google into the company it is today has given him insight of extraordinary power and value."

Schmidt will work with scholars on the processes required to develop innovative solutions to global problems, and he'll participate in lectures and other events, along with having "individual sessions with student entrepreneurs," MIT said.

Here are the very deep questions the MIT Intelligence Quest was created to answer, according to MIT President L. Rafael Reif: "How does human intelligence work, in engineering terms? And how can we use that deep grasp of human intelligence to build wiser and more useful machines, to the benefit of society?"

MIT has questions. Schmidt, perhaps, has some answers.

© 2018 San Jose Mercury News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Alphabet Inc., Eric Schmidt, Twitter page; iStock/Artist's concept.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN INNOVATION
1. Blockchain: New Digital Identity Model
2. Ex-Googler Schmidt Lands at MIT
3. Walmart Buys Virtual Reality Startup
4. Facebook Buys ID Authorization Firm
5. Tech Firms Race To Make AI Better

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
U.K. Government Blames Russia for NotPetya Cyberattack
The British government officially blamed Russia for waging the so-called NotPetya cyberattack that infected computers across Ukraine before spreading to systems in the U.S. and beyond.
McAfee CEO Talks Cybersecurity's Never-Ending Riddle
Security software company McAfee has adapted to many changes over the years, but Chief Executive Chris Young says one thing has remained constant: "our commitment to protecting everyone."
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
CIO Today:
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.