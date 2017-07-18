Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 13 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Automotive Tech / MS, Baidu Team on Self-Driving Cars
Microsoft's Cloud To Help Baidu Power Self-Driving Car Project
Microsoft's Cloud To Help Baidu Power Self-Driving Car Project
By Matt Day Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JULY
18
2017
Microsoft and Baidu have signed a deal under which Microsoft's cloud-computing network will power the Chinese search giant's autonomous driving project outside of that country's borders.

Baidu earlier this month said Microsoft was among the more than 50 companies pitching in on its open-source Apollo driverless-Relevant Products/Services program, a bid to jump-start its autonomous-driving program.

Microsoft has taken a back seat in the highly competitive race to develop self-driving cars. Instead of building its own platform to wire the brains of cars or help them see the world around them, the Redmond company has offered its Azure network of on-demand data storage and computing power for other companies to use.

That neutral position has borne some fruit, with several automakers exploring using some portion of Microsoft's technology in autonomous vehicles.

The Renault-Nissan alliance is testing using Microsoft's Cortana voice-activated digital assistant in car entertainment systems, BMW uses Azure as the computing power behind a smartphone app, and Toyota's data-science and analytics subsidiary is plugged into Microsoft tools.

Few details were available on the latest partnership, announced in a news release Tuesday. Microsoft, the release said, "will provide global scale for Apollo outside of China with the Microsoft Azure cloud."

Baidu, which dominates the search market in China, in January hired as chief operating officer Qi Lu, a longtime Microsoft engineering executive who previously led the development of Bing. Lu left Microsoft in September to recover from a bicycle accident.

© 2017 Seattle Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
May Interest You:

New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones.

See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.


Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH
1. MS, Baidu Team on Self-Driving Cars
2. Tesla Crash: Autopilot Not To Blame
3. Elon Musk Talks Cars, Risks of AI
4. Honda Gets Sporty with 2018 Accord
5. Report: Used Car 'Time Bomb' Ahead
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.