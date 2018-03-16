Hover and Drop: Amazon Drones May Deliver Your Box from 25 Feet

It's not that drones get tired. It's just that if they're delivering your box of cat food and low-rise socks, dropping down to put them on your patio, and then flying back up for the next delivery takes power they need to conserve.

Better to just hover over your home and drop the box, a new patent from Amazon proposes.

No need to cover your head: the Seattle e-commerce giant has that -- and the delivery box full of your precious items -- covered, at least in theory.

Amazon on Tuesday received a patent for cushioning packages with inflatable airbags so they can be dropped from as high as 25 feet.

The drone could inflate the "airlift package protection airbag" with a gas canister or even just from the downdraft from the aircraft's propellers while in transit or "near a drop location, such as a backyard or patio of a residential dwelling," the patent said.

This patent, like at least two others Amazon has received, also envisions the possibility of catastrophic mid-air failure. To minimize damage to the drone and anything or anyone on the ground, the airbag for the package could also wrap around part of the drone, and be inflated automatically if the aircraft loses power or flies out of control, according to the patent.

Should you be, say, barbecuing on your patio when your delivery drone appears, there's no reason to worry, but if you want your package, you'll need to get out of the way -- and take your bottles of beer with you -- so it can fall from the sky. The drone could use cameras and other sensors to make sure the "drop zone" is empty of people, animals and "fragile objects," and then decline to make the delivery till all is clear, according to the patent.

A drone could even be constructed in such a way that it could let loose a package that would travel "partially horizontally" to land on "an elevated balcony of a tall building."

The airbag Amazon envisions would deflate slightly upon impact when a package hits the ground to cushion the landing and protect a package's contents.

Energy consumption is an important consideration for drones, which "may conserve energy if they minimize changes in altitude," the patent application says in explaining why dropping packages from the sky makes sense.

Height range for the release of packages from a drone would range from five to 25 feet, "depending on the size and weight of the package."

Amazon, keenly focused on automation and cheap, efficient delivery of products, has obtained dozens of drone-related patents in recent years. But it remains to be seen whether this latest one, or any of the others, will lead to technology used in drone deliveries.

Image credit: Amazon.