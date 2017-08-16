Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Space / SpaceX Dragon Makes ISS Delivery
SpaceX Dragon Delivers Scientific Bounty to Space Station
SpaceX Dragon Delivers Scientific Bounty to Space Station
By Marcia Dunn Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
AUGUST
16
2017
A SpaceX shipment arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday, delivering a bonanza of science experiments.

The SpaceX Dragon capsule pulled up following a two-day flight from Cape Canaveral. NASA astronaut Jack Fischer used the space station's hefty robot arm to grab the Dragon 250 miles (400 kilometers) above the Pacific, near New Zealand.

The Dragon holds 3 tons of cargo, mostly research. The extra-large science load includes a cosmic ray monitor, a mini satellite with cheap, off-the-shelf scopes for potential military viewing, and 20 mice for an eye and brain study.

Lucky for the station's six-person crew, a big variety of ice cream is also stashed away in freezers, including birthday cake flavor. It just so happens astronaut Randolph Bresnik turns 50 next month.

"Congratulations on a job well done," Mission Control radioed from Houston. "You guys have just won yourselves some fresh food."

Fischer said he was honored to catch the 12th Dragon contracted by NASA, the last one under the original agreement with more on the way under new deals. It's a testament to the commercial space effort, which "has become a pillar of support" to NASA, he said.

"The crew stands ready to rock the science like a boss," Fischer said, giving a rundown on the research inside the Dragon's "belly."

It's enough for more than 250 experiments in the coming months, he noted.

"Need to get back to work. We've got a Dragon to unload," Fischer told Mission Control.

SpaceX is one of NASA's two prime shippers for station supplies. Orbital ATK is the other; its next delivery is in November from Wallops Island, Virginia. The two companies have taken over the cargo hauls formerly handled by NASA's now retired space shuttles.

© 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SPACE
1. NASA Launches TDRS-M Satellite
2. SpaceX Dragon Makes ISS Delivery
3. Tyson: Experience the Solar Eclipse
4. U.S. in Bull's-Eye for al Solar Eclipse
5. Turns Out We May Be Made of Stars

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Could Malware Expert Blow the Whistle on DNC Hack?
A computer programmer who created malware used to hack the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 U.S. presidential race has become a cooperating witness in the FBI's investigation.

SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.