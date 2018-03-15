Nest Unveils Temperature Sensor To Keep Your Home Cozy

Nest's smart heating system just got smarter. From today, you'll be able to pre-order the long-awaited Nest Temperature for $39 (a three pack costs $99) letting you get precise heat readings from every corner of your home.

A bundle that comes alongside the Nest Thermostat [pictured above, on the right] is set to launch in the spring, too.

Smarter Readings

You may be asking, if the smart thermostat itself can read ambient temperature, what's the need for an additional sensor?

Well, a thermostat only take a general reading from its immediate surroundings. So if you've got several floors to your property or a draughty corner, it may not be an accurate reflection of some colder or hotter corners of your home.

With a set of the temperature readers, the thermostat can be programmed to favor the temperature in individual rooms -- perhaps lifting the temperature for a cozy sleep in an icy bedroom, while lowering it at a time when the kitchen is generating lots of heat.

A replaceable CR123 battery keeps each sensor ticking over for as long as two years, but you'll yet to be able to get smart assistant integration for the sensors.

You'll have to wait a bit longer before you can ask Alexa or Google Assistant for specific temperatures in specific rooms.

© 2018 T-break Tech under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Nest; iStock/Artist's concept.