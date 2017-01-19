Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 4 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Automotive Tech / Amazon Patents a Highway Network
Amazon Has Patented a Highway Network To Control Self-Driving Cars
Amazon Has Patented a Highway Network To Control Self-Driving Cars
By Johana Bhuiyan Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
19
2017

Amazon was awarded a patent for a network that manages a very specific aspect of the self-driving experience: How autonomous cars navigate reversible lanes.

Reversible lanes indicate a change in direction of traffic with an overhead signal, making it a potential disaster zone for self-driving cars that haven't yet been programmed to understand those signals.

In the patent, Amazon outlines a network that can communicate with self-driving vehicles so they can adjust to the change in traffic flow. That's particularly important for self-driving vehicles traveling across state lines onto new roads with unfamiliar traffic laws.

It's not surprising Amazon has thought about how to ease that process, given its recent push into creating its own logistics network and controlling more of the delivery process.

In December, the online retailer bought up thousands of its own truck trailers to deliver goods from one Amazon warehouse to another. It's likely Amazon is thinking about its own self-driving ambitions - particularly since autonomous delivery trucks would eliminate the cost of hiring drivers.

Amazon is rumored to be working on creating self-driving delivery vehicles out of its drone division, Prime Air. In fact, one of the listed inventors of the network, Jim Curlander, is the technical adviser at Prime Air.

The patent also indicates that the roadway management system will help "assign" lanes to autonomous vehicles depending on where the vehicle is going and what would best alleviate traffic.

It's a system that's similar to the cloud platforms that automakers and tech companies are creating so vehicles can communicate traffic patterns, safety stats and other information.

The main difference is that Amazon's proposed network would be owned and operated by Amazon, not each individual automaker. It also appears to be designed so any carmaker's vehicles can take advantage of the technology.

© 2017 Re/Code under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH
1. Uber Settles Driver Deception Claims
2. Tesla Cleared After Fatal Crash
3. Latest Takata Air Bag Recall Details
4. Hawaii: Renewable Transport Goals
5. Lyft Idea: Carpool or Pay Extra Tolls
Next Article >
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.