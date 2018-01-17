Elon Musk Touts Voice Controls in Tesla Model 3

In response to an expression of concern that Tesla's entry-level Model 3 electric sedan risks safety by requiring drivers to spend too much time looking at and touching the control screen, company CEO Elon Musk promised that drivers -- eventually -- will be able to do "pretty much anything" via voice controls.

The Model 3, starting at $35,000, is Tesla's attempt to bring an electric vehicle to the masses. On Friday, the company put the -- a $50,000 version -- on display for the public in showrooms for the first time, at the posh Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto and Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

However, Musk and the firm have twice announced production delays, and the company has revealed that while nearly half a million people have reserved a Model 3, only a few thousand cars, at most, have been delivered to customers.

On Sunday, a person identifying as Tyson Edwards and saying he was eagerly awaiting a Model 3 asked Musk in a tweet whether the company would add voice controls to the car because "nearly everything you control on the Model 3 requires input on the screen," so drivers have to take their eyes off the road more than in other vehicles.

The Model 3 has a 15-inch touchscreen, mounted to the center of the dashboard.

Musk took to Twitter about 80 minutes after the tweet from Edwards, saying his Palo Alto electric car company would "definitely" add spoken-language controls to the car.

"You will be able to do pretty much anything via voice command," Musk went on.

Tesla's software team is concentrating on "core Model 3 functionality" at the moment, but would be finished with that "soon," Musk said.

Edwards had also asked if the addition of voice controls would take place before the Model 3 was made fully autonomous, and Musk's response indicated it would.

