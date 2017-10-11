Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Innovation / Alibaba Investing in Global Research
Alibaba Investing $15 Billion for Global Research
Alibaba Investing $15 Billion for Global Research
By Jayson Derrick Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
OCTOBER
11
2017
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd desires to transform itself from a Chinese e-commerce giant into a global e-commerce giant may have been made more apparent after announcing plans to spend $15 billion across the world.

Alibaba said Wednesday it will spend billions of dollars over the next three years alone on research and development projects across the world, CNBC reported. The company dubbed its initiative "DAMO Academy" and stands for Discovery, Adventure, Momentum and Outlook.

Research labs will be created in the Chinese cities of Beijing and Hangzhou, and San Mateo and Bellevue in the U.S. Other cities that will house Alibaba's new facilities include Moscow, Russia, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Singapore, Malaysia. All of the facilities will be overseen by an advisory board consisting of some of the best researchers and professors at leading universities, including MIT.

The new offices will be tasked with exploring and developing technologies related to data intelligence, Internet of Things, financial technology, quantum computing and human-machine interaction including machine learning and language processing, CNBC added.

Alibaba's objective is to create new and disruptive technologies to "benefit small businesses and narrow the technology gap to make our world a more inclusive place," chief technology officer Jeff Zhang said in prepared statements.

© 2017 Benzinga Lightning Feed under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN INNOVATION
1. Intel Nervana Chip Revolutionizes AI
2. U.S. Tech Giants Under EU Pressure
3. Facebook's New Oculus VR Headset
4. Intel Shows Off New 17-Qubit Chip
5. Alibaba Investing in Global Research
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.