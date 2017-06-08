Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 12 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Science News / SpaceX Will Launch Secretive X-37B
SpaceX Will Launch Secretive X-37B Spaceplane's Next Mission
SpaceX Will Launch Secretive X-37B Spaceplane's Next Mission
By Samantha Masunaga Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JUNE
08
2017
SpaceX will launch the Air Force's X-37B experimental spaceplane later this year, in the military's latest vote of confidence in the Elon Musk-led space company.

This will be the first time SpaceX has launched the uncrewed robotic vehicle. United Launch Alliance, a joint venture between Boeing Co. and Lockheed Martin Corp., has launched the spaceplane's previous four missions atop one of its Atlas V rockets.

The Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, which is responsible for the X-37B's experimental operations, said it was "very excited" for the fifth flight, which will test how special electronics and heat pipes will fare during a long-duration space mission.

"We look forward to continued expansion of the vehicle's performance and are excited to continue hosting experimental payloads for the space community," the office's director, Randy Walden, said in a statement.

The Air Force did not disclose when SpaceX won the contract.

The Air Force has two of the spaceplanes, which look like miniature versions of the space shuttle and are known officially as X-37B Orbital Test Vehicles. The first X-37B was launched in 2010.

The X-37B's most recent mission involved 718 days in orbit before the spaceplane landed last month.

While details of the spaceplane's missions are scarce, the Air Force could be using the X-37B to test sensors for intelligence gathering from space, according to Brian Weeden, director of program planning at the Secure World Foundation, a private organization that researches space security issues.

Experts have also speculated that the spaceplane could be a vehicle for the military to quickly launch small satellites or as an on-orbit repair service for satellites.

SpaceX -- which is based in Hawthorne and whose full name is Space Exploration Technologies Corp. -- was certified by the Air Force in 2015 to carry national security satellites, which broke up a longtime and lucrative monopoly held by United Launch Alliance. Since then, SpaceX has won two contracts to launch national security satellites for the Air Force.

© 2017 Los Angeles Times under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: U.S. Air Force courtesy photo.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SCIENCE NEWS
1. Facebook's New Meaningful Mission
2. Secure Quantum Internet Ahead?
3. Astronomers: Stars Are Born in Pairs
4. SpaceX Will Launch Secretive X-37B
5. Shockingly Hot Planet Discovered
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.