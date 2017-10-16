Tesla to Hundreds of Workers: You're Fired! Tesla fired hundreds of workers this week, including engineers, managers and factory workers, even as the company struggles to expand its manufacturing and product line. The dismissals come at a crucial point for the company, which is pushing to increase vehicle production five-fold and reach a broader market with its new Model 3 sedan. The electric vehicle maker missed targets for producing the lower-cost sedan, manufacturing only 260 last quarter despite a wait list of more than 450,000 customers. The company said this week's dismissals were the result of a company-wide annual review, and insisted they were not layoffs. Some workers received promotions and bonuses, and the company expects to hire for the "vast majority" of new vacancies, a spokesman said. "As with any company, especially one of over 33,000 employees, performance reviews also occasionally result in employee departures," a spokesman said. "Tesla is continuing to grow and hire new employees around the world." In multiple interviews, former and current employees told this news organization little or no warning preceded the dismissals. The workers interviewed include trained engineers working on vehicle design and production, a supervisor and factory employees. Workers estimated between 400 and 700 employees have been fired. Tesla refused to say how many employees were let go, although the company expects employee turnover to be similar to last year's attrition. The spokesman said most of the dismissals were administrative and sales positions, and outside of manufacturing. Tesla employs about 10,000 workers at its Fremont factory. Workers spoke on the condition of anonymity because they feared reprisals from the company. Employees said the firings have lowered morale through many departments. Several said Model X, Model S and former SolarCity operations seemed to be targeted. Juan Maldonado, a production worker, felt the tap on his shoulder on Thursday. He worked at Tesla for nearly four years, and said he heard about 60 other workers in his section of the factory were dismissed. Maldonado, 48, said he ran late for work twice in recent months, but thought he had straightened things out with his supervisor. Now, he said, "I'm going to try to find a job." CEO Elon Musk said factory output will increase production to a half-million electric vehicles in 2018. The company expects to deliver about 100,000 vehicles this year. Musk has told investors the company is focused on Model 3 production and expects to eventually build 10,000 cars a week. The manufacturing will become highly automated, but Musk told investors during the early ramp up he expected high overtime costs. He also joked to employees they would be going through "production hell" to meet demand for the new . The company said recently a manufacturing bottleneck caused it to fall far short of its goal to produce 1,500 Model 3s in the quarter. The company has also started to cut some former SolarCity operations, which were acquired by Tesla last year. In August, Tesla told state regulators it would layoff 63 workers in Roseville, including sales and administrative staff. Tesla lost $336 million in the second quarter. This week's dismissals have not been reported to the state Employment Development Department, a spokeswoman said. The state generally requires companies to report layoffs of more than 50 employees in a 30-day period. Tesla said the performance-based departures were not considered layoffs and not subject to state notifications. It also said the moves have generally boosted worker morale, as high-performing employees have been rewarded. The clean energy company -- maker of luxury electric vehicles, battery storage and solar roofs -- has failed to post an annual profit even as its stock has soared on promises of revolutionary products. About 450,000 customers have placed $1,000 deposits for the Model 3. Tesla has faced ongoing discontent from some factory workers, who have complained about work conditions and wages below the auto industry average. Tesla has a hearing before the National Labor Relations Board in November for charges that company supervisors and security guards harassed workers distributing union literature. Tesla denied the accusations. Openly pro-union workers were among those fired this week. Some believe they were targeted. The company denied union activities played a role in the dismissals. Michael Harley, managing editor at Kelley Blue Book and Autotrader, thought the dismissals could be an effort to improve vehicle production. "It's no secret that Tesla's Model 3 development and ramp-up for production has been derailed," Harley said. "A major change in staff -- whether dismissal or layoff -- is an indication that there is an upper level movement to put the train back on the tracks." © 2017 San Jose Mercury News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved. Read more on: Automotive, Tesla, Elon Musk, Electric Cars, Autopilot, NTSB, Transportation, Government, Layoffs, Job Cuts, SolarCity May Interest You: New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones. See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.

Comment:

Name:

