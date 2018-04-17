Citrix Personalizes the Customer Journey with Evergage

SOMERVILLE, Mass. -- April 17, 2018 -- Evergage, the real-time personalization platform company, today announced that Citrix is deploying Evergage as part of an expanded personalization strategy to consolidate and replace various "point solutions" and better engage with prospects and customers at the one-to-one level. By understanding each person's and company's interests, preferences, and unique connectivity, collaboration and cloud-services needs, Citrix will be able to offer in-the-moment, personalized experiences and content to help them understand and select the right solutions.

Used by more than 400,000 organizations, Citrix aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. The company's solutions help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies IT's ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. As Citrix's portfolio of products were updated to serve a growing, diverse customer base, it realized there was an opportunity to evolve its demand generation strategy to better engage, counsel and direct online visitors to the best content based on their interests.

"Our goal is to help businesses create simple, secure and cloud-based digital workspaces that break down office walls and unleash productivity. But the future of digital workspaces -- and the path to get there -- is unique for every organization, even ones of a similar size in the same industry," said Dennis White, web business analyst, Citrix. "Our expanded personalization strategy with Evergage is going to be a game-changer for us to educate, guide and inform each visitor with content that is relevant to their unique situation and journey with Citrix products and solutions."

Previously, Citrix was using multiple tools for A/B testing and personalization on its website, but wanted to take a more holistic view of each customer's journey -- with a true platform approach to personalization and the ability to track, store and act on behavioral data across channels. After a rigorous competitive review of several top-tier solutions, Citrix selected Evergage based on its deep machine learning, powerful recommendation engine, intelligent use of data and analytics to power campaigns, robust set of APIs to integrate with Citrix's own data, account-based marketing (ABM) features, and ability for business users to implement and operate it without IT intervention.

"Innovative companies like Citrix are embracing personalization, as they recognize that demand generation and conversions in the B2B world will not be driven by simply bombarding every prospect with the same products and information. Not only do you end up missing key engagement opportunities, you also turn some people off," said Karl Wirth, Evergage CEO and author of the book "One-to-One Personalization in the Age of Machine Learning." "As companies wrangle with the costs, complexities and headaches of multiple vendors, point solutions and siloed customer data, the Citrix deployment is a great example of the value of a platform approach to personalization -- where a consolidated set of customer data powers personalization across channels for more effective, timely, individualized experiences."

Combining deep behavioral analytics, a full customer data platform and advanced machine learning, Evergage powers 1:1 personalization across websites, web and mobile apps, onsite search and email. Marketers can automatically recognize and act on visitors' interests and intent within milliseconds -- all from a single self-service platform that's easy to operate. For more information on Evergage's uses for B2B technology companies, please visit Evergage online.

About Evergage

Image credit: iStock.