Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED ABOUT A MINUTE AGO.
You are here: Home / Space / ISS Robotic Arm Gets Repairs
Robot Arm Gets Spacewalking Repairs at International Space Station
Robot Arm Gets Spacewalking Repairs at International Space Station
By Marcia Dunn Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
FEBRUARY
16
2018
Spacewalking astronauts wrapped up months of repair work Friday on the International Space Station's big robot arm.

The Canadian-built, 58-foot robot arm had both of its aging mechanical hands replaced on spacewalks conducted in October and January. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Japan's Norishige Kanai quickly moved one of those old hands to a long-term storage location outside, and prepped the other to bring it back inside so it can be returned to Earth for a tuneup and then flown back up.

This last spacewalk in the series should have been completed by now, but was postponed because of complications with the robotic hand that was installed last month. Ground controllers eventually solved the problem. Further delays were caused by this week's late arrival of a Russian supply ship.

The old mechanical hands are original space station parts, in orbit since 2001. Each hand -- a bulky bundle of latches -- is more than 3 feet, or a meter, long and more than 440 pounds (200 kilograms).

Vande Hei and Kanai accomplished their main objectives so fast that they had time to tackle extra chores.

"Great job, guys," Mission Control radioed.

The astronauts emerged from the orbiting complex as the sun rose over Peru, 250 miles below. A half-hour later, they were soaring over London and, 15 minutes after that, over Turkmenistan.

"It's an amazing view over someplace that's got lots of snow ... or maybe not," radioed Vande Hei, making his fourth spacewalk. He returns to Earth at the end of this month.

It was the first spacewalk for Kanai, a surgeon who arrived at the space station in December. An experienced Japanese astronaut who previously visited the station, Akihiko Hoshide, relayed directions to the spacewalkers from Mission Control in Houston.

Four other men currently live at the space station.

© 2018 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SPACE
1. SpaceX Launches Internet Satellites
2. SpaceX Postpones Satellite Launch
3. ISS Robotic Arm Gets Repairs
4. Tesla Roadster's Space Odyssey
5. SpaceX To Launch Demo Satellites
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
CIO Today:
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.