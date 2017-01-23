For Driverless Cars, a Moral Dilemma: Who Lives or Dies?

Imagine you're behind the wheel when your brakes fail. As you speed toward a crowded crosswalk, you're confronted with an impossible choice: veer right and mow down a large group of elderly people, or veer left into a woman pushing a stroller. Now imagine you're riding in the back of a self-driving car. How would it decide? Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are asking people worldwide how they think a robot car should handle such life-or-death decisions. Their goal is not just for better algorithms and ethical tenets to guide autonomous vehicles, but to understand what it will take for society to accept the vehicles and use them. Their findings present a dilemma for car makers and governments eager to introduce self-driving vehicles on the promise that they'll be safer than human-controlled cars. People prefer a self-driving car to act in the greater good, sacrificing its passenger if it can save a crowd of pedestrians. They just don't want to get into that car. "There is a real risk that if we don't understand those psychological barriers and address them through regulation and public outreach, we may undermine the entire ," said Iyad Rahwan, an associate professor at the MIT Media Lab. "People will say they're not comfortable with this. It would stifle what I think will be a very good thing for humanity." After publishing research last year surveying U.S. residents, Rahwan and colleagues at the University of Toulouse in France and the University of California, Irvine, are now expanding their surveys and looking at how responses vary in different countries. They are also using a website created by MIT researchers called the Moral Machine , which allows people to play the role of judging who lives or dies. A jaywalking person or several dogs riding in the driverless car? A pregnant woman or a homeless man? Preliminary, unpublished research based on millions of responses from more than 160 countries shows broad differences between East and West. More prominent in the United States and Europe are judgments that reflect the utilitarian principle of minimizing total harm over all else, Rahwan said. The thought experiment is familiar to ethicists, who have grappled with such dilemmas since British philosopher Philippa Foot in the 1960s presented a similar question about a runaway trolley . But it's too unrealistic for some focused on how the vehicles act in ordinary situations. Just 5 miles from MIT's Media Lab in Cambridge, the first self-driving car to roll out on Massachusetts public roads began testing this month in Boston's Seaport District. "We approach the problem from a bit more of a practical, engineering perspective," said NuTonomy CEO Karl Iagnemma, whose Cambridge-based company has also piloted self-driving taxis in Singapore. Iagnemma said the study's moral dilemmas are "vanishingly rare." Designing a safe vehicle, not a "sophisticated ethical creature," is the focus of his engineering team as they tweak the software that guides their electric Renault Zoe past Boston snowbanks. "When a driverless car looks out on the world, it's not able to distinguish the age of a pedestrian or the number of occupants in a car," Iagnemma said. "Even if we wanted to imbue an autonomous vehicle with an ethical engine, we don't have the technical capability today to do so." Focusing too much on the stark "trolley problem" risks marginalizing the study of how best to address self-driving ethics, said Noah Goodall, a scientist at the Virginia Transportation Research Council. Engineers already program cars to make moral choices, such as when they slow down and leave space after detecting a bicyclist. "All these cars do risk management. It just doesn't look like a trolley problem," Goodall said. Rahwan agrees with self-driving enthusiasts that freeing vehicles from human error could save many lives. But he worries that progress could be stalled without a new social compact that addresses moral trade-offs. Current traffic laws and human behavioral norms have created "trust that this entire system functions in a way that works in our interests, which is why we're willing to fit into large pieces of metal moving at high speeds," Rahwan said. "The problem with the new system it has a very distinctive feature: algorithms are making decisions that have very important consequences on human life," he said. © 2017 Associated Press under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved. Read more on: Automotive, MIT, Lyft, Uber, Driverless Car, Autonomous, Transportation, Personal Tech Comment:

Ace: Posted: 2017-01-24 @ 9:07am PT These 'ethical' questions are nonsense and a distraction from the need to focus on the cars continually taking safe actions under changing conditions just like drivers do all the time. We don't make these moral choices when driving...we simply drive safely under current conditions. Scott: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 6:14pm PT A self driving car should never be in that position because it should always be running diagnostics on the safety of the vehicle and a self driving car should never put itself in the position of mowing down anyone should it? You see, the decision should never have to be made because the vehicle should never put itself in that position. It should have known there was a brake problem long before it ever got to that situation and the vehicle should have reacted at that time resulting in no one having to die. Kevin: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 5:41pm PT The solution to this problem is obvious.

Pass the buck.

Specifically, get law makers to pass laws saying automatic cars are supposed to do THIS in THAT situation, and then shrug and say "It's what it's supposed to do, sorry about that."

No joke. That's what they will do. Jim W: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 3:20pm PT If the human link is removed from the chain of how the vehicle is moved, it will perform data search of all sensors and stop the vehicle before it leaves. If the human factor overrides that function, then the blame falls back onto the human who failed to heed warnings. Steve Wilkins: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 2:59pm PT I constantly wonder who are these proponents of new things - like self-driving cars - that get to have it their way? I know it's all about making money. But what about large parts of society that don't want these things? Jim S.: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 2:29pm PT To those that believe autonomous cars will be less safe that human drivers: The airline industry has proved beyond any doubt that automation improves safety. While the number of flights goes up every year, the number of plane crashes has consistently gone down, thanks to automation. Jim S.: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 2:23pm PT I would think an autonomous car, upon detection of failed brakes, would do what any good driver would do: Apply the park brake, and failing that, forcing the car into park and, thus coming to a possibly transmission destroying, but safe, stop. K Clark: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 2:22pm PT We are allowing tecno junkys to change things that should not be played with. tazman: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 2:08pm PT I have yet to see discussion about liability issues. Who is liable should the driverless car make a decision to zig vs zag and a person is killed. Now the car decided to make this move and did so intentionally. That being the case this incident would not be an accident. Should it not be classified as intentional and thus criminally liable. Now the passenger was not driving but did relinquish control and is still ultimately responsible. Does the person get charged or held responsible? Even something more simple as the vehicle going through a red light. Is the passenger not subject for a traffic ticket? Eric B: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 12:43pm PT Self driving cars could be the best thing that happens to humans since the personal computer. Frank C.: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 12:04pm PT Driving on a city road you should not be going fast, turn car into lamppost or building wall, only harming car and property. I want to know who thinks they should hit people/dogs versus property anyways?? Gimmie_My_Self_Driving_Ca: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 11:56am PT There is no ethical dilemma because it's an algorithm, not a person. The car will "choose" whichever action has the highest probability of maintaining control and minimize harm. If there are equal probabilities it flips a coin. Morality_Mortality: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 11:46am PT Humans cannot judge whether a human should live or die by appearance alone. Why should we require a car to do so?



For instance - the lady with the stroller in this impossible choice scenario could be a psychopath with stage 4 cancer pushing a stroller full of dead cats whereas the elderly people are healthy medal of honor recipients out for their daily jog. Kaiser S: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 11:41am PT From Rodney Brooks (MIT Robotics) blog:

My favourite answer to this general moral dilemma, known as the trolley problem, was given by Nicholas, the two year old son of E. J. Masicampo who teaches a moral philosophy class. Dad sets up Nicholas’ wooden train set so that taking one fork will kill one person, and the other fork will kill five. Asked what should the train do, Nicholas moves the singleton to lie on the same track as the other five, then drives his train into all six of them, scatters them all, and declares “oh, oh”! Barry: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 11:22am PT Driver can go to jail for committed offence. Who you send to jail if a self-driving car runs over a kid? Leigh: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 11:15am PT Properly maintained brakes don't fail. bruno: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 10:53am PT I think and I do believe that human beings are going too far. Stop now making these vehicles. Otto: Posted: 2017-01-23 @ 10:03am PT Don't make self-driving vehicles.