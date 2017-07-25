Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 12 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Innovation / Musk, Zuckerberg Clash Over AI
Geek Smack Talk: Musk and Zuckerberg Clash Over Artificial Intelligence
Geek Smack Talk: Musk and Zuckerberg Clash Over Artificial Intelligence
Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JULY
25
2017
Elon Musk has criticized Mark Zuckerberg for having a "limited" understanding of artificial intelligence in a spat over the potential dangers of advances in the field.

Mr. Musk was responding to the Facebook chief's suggestion he was "irresponsible" for making public statements about his concerns about AI.

In a Facebook Live broadcast on Sunday, a user who said he had "watched a recent interview with Elon Musk and his largest fear for future was AI" asked Mr. Zuckerberg: "What are your thoughts on AI and how it could affect the world?"

Mr. Zuckerberg [pictured here] said that he had "pretty strong opinions on this. I am optimistic: I think you can build things and the world gets better. But with AI especially, I am really optimistic.

"I think people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios... I just, I don't understand it. It's really negative and in some ways I actually think it is pretty irresponsible."

He did not mention Elon Musk by name -- although he was mentioned in the question.

The Space X responded on Twitter by dismissing Mr. Zuckerberg's knowledge of the subject: "I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited."

Mr. Musk, alongside scientists such as Stephen Hawking, have warned of the potential moment at which artificial intelligence develops the ability to redesign itself.

They warn that if this happens there could be an intelligence explosion as the machine rapidly redesigns itself before humankind could even catch up.

Many researchers fear that this could potentially lead to human extinction.

In 2015, Mr. Musk and a number of other backers, pledged $1bn to the non-profit research company OpenAI whose mission is to ensure that artificial general intelligence was built safely.

Facebook has an AI Research team that is staffed by seasoned academic researchers -- many of whom were poached directly from their academic posts with promises of increased funding.

This funding and research has helped Facebook publish dozens of academic papers every year, covering advances in the most difficult machine learning tasks -- from teaching computers to recognize the contents of an image through to getting them to analyze the notoriously subjective meaning of language as well.

© 2017 Sky News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Courtesy of Facebook.

May Interest You:

New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones.

See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.


Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN INNOVATION
1. Musk, Zuckerberg Clash Over AI
2. Tech Firm to Implant Chips in Workers
3. SoftBank CEO: AI To Fuel the Future
4. Google Intros Glass Enterprise Edition
5. Face Scan Plans Stir Privacy Issues
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.