Ice-Melting Temperatures Forecast for Arctic Midwinter

Scientists are forecasting ice-melting temperatures in the middle of winter for some parts of the Arctic for the second year in a row. And analysis shows such recent record temperatures there would have been virtually impossible without human greenhouse emissions. Over the coming days, some parts of the Arctic are expected to get gusts of warm air that are more than 20C hotter than usual for this time of year, some of which will tip over the 0C melting temperature of water. Maximum temperatures in parts of the Arctic will be warmer than the maximum over most of Canada for the next five days, according the global forecasting system run by the US National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa). The extreme temperatures predicted coincide with record low sea-ice levels in the Arctic, which have already been wreaking havoc with weather North America, Europe and Asia, according to leading climate scientists. A low pressure system near Greenland is pulling the warm air towards the Arctic, in a similar pattern to that seen in 2015. And a paper published this month showed events like that, called “midwinter warming”, were occurring more frequently, and made more likely by the loss of winter sea ice -- something itself caused by climate change. With less ice, warm air moved closer to the Arctic and could then more easily be swept over it, the scientists claimed. “These are very strange temperatures and are getting very close to hitting the freezing point, which is incredible for this time of year,” said Andrew King, a climate scientist from the University of Melbourne in Australia. But it’s not just predicted maximum temperatures that have been extreme. November and December have seen record average temperatures over the Arctic, averaging 2.5C above the usual for this time of year. Temperature anomalies like that have been linked to changes in migration patterns of marine mammals, cause mass starvation and deaths of reindeer as well as impact the habitats of polar bears. Now King and colleagues have shown the recent extreme average temperatures are almost certainly caused by climate change. And while they are still rare events -- expected once every 200 years -- they will be average by the year 2040. King and colleagues compared model simulations with and without the influence of human-caused greenhouse gas concentrations. “The record November-December temperatures in the Arctic are not seen in the natural world simulations where human influences have been removed,” King wrote in a piece published in The Conversation. “In comparison, in the current climate with human effects included, this event has at least a one-in-200-year return time.” By the 2040s, the event is expected to occur every second year, on average. The work has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal, but uses methods the team have used several times before in work that has been peer-reviewed. © 2016 Guardian Web under contract with NewsEdge. All rights reserved. Read more on: Scientists, Weather, Global Warming, Emissions, Arctic, Climate Change, NOAA Comment:

H. van der Wilt: Posted: 2016-12-26 @ 10:20am PT Since September 10, 2016 the arctic has gained a total of 7 million 737 thousand square km of sea ice. Pretty impressive with all these warm storms that entered the arctic this fall & winter of this year. These storms resulted in increasing temperatures to such a degree that it limited ice growth for several days on several different occasions. But in the 107 days of ice growth it still managed to get an average of 72.30 thousand square km a day of ice growth. Now if you compare this to the 1981-2010 average and locate the lowest average ice extent point (September 13) and the ice extent value for the december 26 point - a period of 104 days - you will find that the average ice growth for that period is actually 68.15 square km a day. So this 2016 year with amazingly warm episodes managed to still ourgrow the average rate for the 1981-2010 period. HUH? At this average rate growth of 72 thousand Square km, we will have to see where the 2017 maximum extend will end up. Will this happen in February or March? What I find disappointing in all this mdia reporting is that sea ice is not melting, just because the tempareatures are going up so much. Even at -5 degrees C it will still be forming ice. It may not be as fast, but nonetheless it is still forming. What people forget is that sea ice decrease is due to ice floats being pushed together and stacking together. The winds compact the ice in one area, thus increasing the ice thickness there. Alarming to me is that everyone is looking at the 1981(1979)-2010 average, but who has ever determined that this period did not see many years that were actually way over what is normal for the arctic? What makes that stretch in history the actual average?? There are some news articles from the early 1900's that were alarming people that the arctic would become ice free, however in over a 100 years after these disturbing messages came out, it still has not happened. Why? In the end .....If we really want to help our planet and keep climate from changing to quickly....Plant trees. They can actually lower the CO2 levels and help moderate temperatures as well. And as added bonus our air will be cleaner to breathe while offering homes to many other species that we share this world with. Timothy Brown: Posted: 2016-12-25 @ 3:57pm PT Global warming is real. If you want to unscientifically blame it on human greenhouse emissions, blame it on 7 billion humans exhaling co2 15 times per minute. That is your major cause of greenhouse emissions. Tshifhango.R.A.: Posted: 2016-12-25 @ 4:43am PT We are slowly heading for a disaster, with sea water rising most Irelands will be swallowed and as time goes on water level will drop again resulting in desserts, then doommmm!!!! Laz: Posted: 2016-12-25 @ 3:33am PT the deniers are awfully quiet on this