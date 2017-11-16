Dear Visitor,

Tesla's 'Mind-Blowing' Truck Coming
Tesla Teases 'Mind-Blowing' Electric Truck
PUBLISHED:
NOVEMBER
16
2017
Automaker Tesla is set to unveil an electric semi truck Thursday that the company said will drive like a sports Relevant Products/Services.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said this week the rig "will blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension."

Musk's company has been quietly working on the truck project for two years under Jerome Guillen -- the man who ran Daimler's vaunted Freightliner semi-truck line before joining Tesla.

The electric trucks are expected to run 100 percent on battery power -- with lithium-ion cells laid flat against the floor, like other Tesla vehicles.

The batteries, though, are the single most expensive parts of the truck -- costing up to $100,000. Experts say any electric semi, regardless of size, would be more expensive than diesel counterparts because of the pricey batteries. Running a semi exclusively on electricity, however, could save thousands in fuel costs.

Tesla trucks will also require larger chargers than its other vehicles -- the Model S, Model X crossover SUV and the new Model 3.

The truck market in North America alone produces $30 billion in sales each year, or more than 250,000 trucks.

© 2017 UPI Top Stories under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: Elon Musk/Instagram.

jay:
Posted: 2017-11-21 @ 8:51am PT
Unlike the new roadster (which is credible), this is more along the line of Musk's Mars colony dream.

But it gets headlines.

