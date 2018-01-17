Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 14 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Automotive Tech / Musk Touts Model 3 Voice Controls
Elon Musk Touts Voice Controls in Tesla Model 3
Elon Musk Touts Voice Controls in Tesla Model 3
By Ethan Baron Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
17
2018
In response to an expression of concern that Tesla's entry-level Model 3 electric sedan risks safety by requiring drivers to spend too much time looking at and touching the control screen, company CEO Elon Musk promised that drivers -- eventually -- will be able to do "pretty much anything" via voice controls.

The Model 3, starting at $35,000, is Tesla's attempt to bring an electric vehicle to the masses. On Friday, the company put the Relevant Products/Services -- a $50,000 version -- on display for the public in showrooms for the first time, at the posh Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto and Century City Mall in Los Angeles.

However, Musk and the firm have twice announced production delays, and the company has revealed that while nearly half a million people have reserved a Model 3, only a few thousand cars, at most, have been delivered to customers.

On Sunday, a person identifying as Tyson Edwards and saying he was eagerly awaiting a Model 3 asked Musk in a tweet whether the company would add voice controls to the car because "nearly everything you control on the Model 3 requires input on the screen," so drivers have to take their eyes off the road more than in other vehicles.

The Model 3 has a 15-inch touchscreen, mounted to the center of the dashboard.

Musk took to Twitter about 80 minutes after the tweet from Edwards, saying his Palo Alto electric car company would "definitely" add spoken-language controls to the car.

"You will be able to do pretty much anything via voice command," Musk went on.

Tesla's software team is concentrating on "core Model 3 functionality" at the moment, but would be finished with that "soon," Musk said.

Edwards had also asked if the addition of voice controls would take place before the Model 3 was made fully autonomous, and Musk's response indicated it would.

© 2018 San Jose Mercury News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
May Interest You:

New cars come equipped with safety systems. But how about all the other cars that are more than a year old? No worries... There are plenty of car safety features that are available, affordably, for ALL cars, not just new ones.

See products that are available for YOUR car at: Make My Car Safe, the premium online seller of car safety products for ALL cars.


Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN AUTOMOTIVE TECH
1. Self-Driving Crash Raises Questions
2. Future Cars May Detect Stress, Rage
3. Big Pay Package, Goals for Elon Musk
4. Tesla Model 3 Is a Magic Carpet Ride
5. Qualcomm-NXP Deal Gets EU OK

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Data Privacy Is Dead. Forget About It.
On Sunday, January 28, we officially observe Data Privacy Day. But the fact is: data privacy is dead. Countless data breaches and hack attacks over the past decade have proven your info just isn't safe.
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.