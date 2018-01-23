Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 6 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Environment / Heat Loss Causing Sliding Ice Sheets
Earth's Heat Loss Causing Sliding Ice Sheets
Earth's Heat Loss Causing Sliding Ice Sheets
By Brooks Hays Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
JANUARY
23
2018
New research suggests the dissipation of heat from Earth's interior is responsible for the acceleration of the seaward slide of Greenland's ice sheets.

The descent of Greenland's shrinking glaciers is well documented, but the latest research -- published this week in the journal Scientific Reports -- is the first to link the ice loss with escaped heat from Earth's interior.

The research was made possible by a decade-long survey of Greenland's Young Sound fjord. For ten years, scientists with the Arctic Research Centre, Aarhus University and the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources measured temperatures and salinity levels in the fjord. Their survey showed deep-lying water in the fjord, between 650 and 1,100 feet deep, has gradually warmed over the last decade.

Further analysis showed a significant amount of heat is emanating from Earth's interior, slowly warming the fjord's water. Scientists estimated 100 megawatts per square meter of energy was transferred from the Earth's interior to the fjord.

The findings suggest similar amounts of heat were transferred to the bottoms of surrounding glaciers. This newly detailed warming mechanism creates lubrication, accelerating glacial descent.

"It is a combination of higher temperatures in the air and the sea, precipitation from above, local dynamics of the ice sheet and heat loss from the Earth's interior that determines the mass loss from the Greenland ice sheet," researcher Soren Rysgaard said in a news release. "There is no doubt that the heat from the Earth's interior affects the movement of the ice, and we expect that a similar heat seepage takes place below a major part of the ice cap in the north-eastern corner of Greenland."

Measuring heat flux beneath glaciers is difficult, but scientists hope their latest findings will lead to more accurate modeling of the warming mechanism. With more accurate measurements of heat flux, scientists can more accurately predict the fate of Greenland's ice sheets.

© 2018 UPI Science News under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.
Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Michael J. Sloboda:
Posted: 2018-01-23 @ 3:57pm PT
100 megawatts per square meter or square kilometer?

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN ENVIRONMENT
1. Heat Loss Causing Sliding Ice Sheets
2. 2017 Hottest Year Without El Nino
3. Deep Freeze Hurting Small Companies
4. Brr: Chilly Offices Plague Workers
5. Coral Bleaching Is Getting Worse

NETWORK SECURITY SPOTLIGHT
Microsoft Releases Updates To Mitigate Intel's Flawed Chip Fixes
Intel's first attempt to mitigate two major vulnerabilities in its microprocessors led to PC reboot and behavior problems, so Microsoft has come out with Windows patches to fix Intel's fixes.
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2018 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.