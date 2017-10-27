Dear Visitor,

Our system has found that you are using an ad-blocking browser add-on.

We just wanted to let you know that our site content is, of course, available to you absolutely free of charge.

Our ads are the only way we have to be able to bring you the latest high-quality content, which is written by professional journalists, with the help of editors, graphic designers, and our site production and I.T. staff, as well as many other talented people who work around the clock for this site.

So, we ask you to add this site to your Ad Blocker’s "white list" or to simply disable your Ad Blocker while visiting this site.

Continue on this site freely
  HOME     MENU     SEARCH     NEWSLETTER    
TECHNOLOGY, DISCOVERY & INNOVATION. UPDATED 5 MINUTES AGO.
You are here: Home / Space / Rocket Takes a Step Toward Mars
Gas-Fueled Rocket 'a Step Further' To Sending Crew to Mars
Gas-Fueled Rocket 'a Step Further' To Sending Crew to Mars
By Paul Parsons Like this on Facebook Tweet this Link thison Linkedin Link this on Google Plus
PUBLISHED:
OCTOBER
27
2017
Blue Origin, the U.S. private space launch company, has successfully test fired the world's most powerful methane-burning rocket engine. Rockets such as this, fueled by natural gas, will be essential for the first crewed missions to Mars.

The company, founded in 2000 by Amazon's chief, Jeff Bezos, released a video on 19 October showing a six-second firing of the BE-4 engine at its suborbital launch facility near Van Horn, west Texas.

Running on liquefied methane mixed with liquid oxygen, the engine will produce 250,000kg (550,000lb) of thrust at sea level -- nearly 50% more than a Space Shuttle main engine. Methane is more dense than the liquid hydrogen which powered the shuttle, so fuel tanks can be smaller and lighter.

The news is pivotal in the race to put people on Mars -- or rather, to get them home again. One of the headaches facing mission designers is how to carry the enormous mass of fuel needed for the return journey. But methane could be manufactured in-situ from chemicals in the atmosphere of Mars.

Seven BE-4s will make up the first stage of Blue Origin's forthcoming New Glenn orbital rocket, scheduled for its debut flight in 2020. The revolutionary engine is also being considered by the United Launch Alliance --a consortium of US space hardware firms -- for the Vulcan heavy-lift satellite launcher, due in 2019.

Blue Origin's announcement coincided, the same day, with the news that the US air force was adding $40m to an existing contract with the launch firm SpaceX to support development of its methane-burning rocket engine, the Raptor. SpaceX has its own designs on Mars, aiming to send people there by 2024.

© 2017 Guardian Web under contract with NewsEdge/Acquire Media. All rights reserved.

Image credit: iStock.

Tell Us What You Think
Comment:

Name:

Like Us on FacebookFollow Us on Twitter
MORE IN SPACE
1. Early Results from NASA Twins Study
2. Rocket Takes a Step Toward Mars
3. Pope Calls International Space Station
4. Milky Way Measured by Radio Waves
5. Musk Offers SpaceX Rocket Updates
SCI-TECH TODAY
NEWSFACTOR NETWORK SITES
NEWSFACTOR SERVICES
© Copyright 2017 NewsFactor Network. All rights reserved. Member of Accuserve Ad Network.