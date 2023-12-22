What Is Tesla Destination Charging? How It Compares To Superchargers

Are you going on vacation soon? Read this article to learn the differences between charging options. How much time do you have? Charging speed is the difference between Tesla destination charging and supercharging. Charging has to be the main advantage and disadvantage of an electric vehicle (EV). On the one hand, you save a lot of money that you would otherwise spend on gas.

On the other hand, you have to wait between 15 minutes and 24 hours, depending on the charger you have. Tesla, which pioneered the electric architecture we see today, offers two key types of chargers:

Destination Charger and Supercharger. You don’t know which charger to choose for your Tesla? Here’s everything you need to know about Tesla Destination Charger vs Supercharger

How does electric vehicle charging work?

Before diving into the world of Tesla chargers, it’s important to know how electric vehicle charging works. As electric vehicles become more popular than ever, understanding how they work is very helpful! This can save you a lot of time that you would otherwise waste charging your electric vehicle.

Traditionally, electric vehicle charging stations can be classified into three different levels.

Level 1

These are the slowest electric vehicle chargers. The outlets of this type of charger are the standard type which can add an average of 2 to 5 miles of range in an hour when fully plugged.

Level 2

These chargers use a 240-volt outlet and are generally faster than level 1 charging outlets. However, they can still only add between 10 and 20 miles of range per hour.

DC fast charger

These are currently the fastest chargers for electric vehicles. Since they use direct current (DC) power, they can add between 40 and 80 miles of range in about 30 minutes.

Electric chargers work by converting alternating current (AC) from the electric grid into direct current (DC). DC charging is what electric vehicle batteries use. Once you start charging the electric vehicle, the charger provides DC power to the battery through a connector. Now that you know how EV chargers work, let’s take a look at the two different EV charging options offered by Tesla.

Tesla Chargers

Superchargers are quick and convenient ways to charge a Tesla while you are on the go. In contrast, Tesla destination chargers provide relatively slow charging. They are no less practical because they are generally found in hotels, restaurants, or even leisure centers where drivers can charge their car for a meal or during a stopover on the way to vacation.

Tesla has approximately 30,000 superchargers located around the world (the automaker does not release figures for the United States). These stations feature distinctive white and red superchargers, which can quickly inject a huge amount of electricity into your Tesla. Depending on the model, they can add up to 300 km of range in 15 minutes.

In contrast, around 4500 destination chargers provide the same level 2 charging as home charging stations. They are not owned and operated by Tesla. On the contrary, commercial establishments can install these stations to attract Tesla owners. For example, a free charging incentive might convince a Tesla owner to stay overnight in a hotel or eat at a restaurant.

Why use a Tesla supercharger?

Tesla drivers do not need to go to superchargers for their daily commute. But if they want to go on a trip, they will most certainly use the manufacturer’s Fast charging network. Drivers can find superchargers on busy highways, in cities, or in rural areas. Although Tesla batteries have proven to be exceptionally robust, repeated use of these superchargers can negatively affect battery life. It is advisable to top up quickly rather than “fill up”

In addition, Tesla superchargers are chargeable but their price per KW is lower than all other fast charging networks. In any case, the cost of recharging will always be lower than the price of fossil fuel.

Why use a Tesla destination charger?

Chances are you won’t have to make this choice. You will discover the destination chargers available in the parking lot of a hotel or restaurant. In many cases, the resort will be inaccessible to anyone not staying at the hotel. A level 2 charger, will allow you to recover up to 70 km of autonomy per hour of charging.

The primary benefit of this Tesla destination charging network is to make a stopover on your vacation route and be able to leave the next day with a fully charged car. On the other hand, destination chargers can help preserve battery integrity over time. they don’t charge at the same speed as superchargers.

It bears repeating that destination chargers are not owned or operated by Tesla. However, the automaker lists them on its website and on the car’s infotainment screen. In the notes section, Tesla provides the charging rate and relevant access information. It’s up to the destination charger operator, the restaurant or hotel, to decide whether to charge for access, be careful if you must use a destination charger. We advise you to call the place where you wish to recharge before going there.

Is charging a Tesla free?

In general, no. Tesla previously offered free access to superchargers and some vehicle owners may still benefit from this benefit. Most Tesla drivers pay a per KWh or per minute rate to the supercharger. destination chargers may be free, but it’d be up to their carrier.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the EV charging you choose depends on individual preference. The level of charge you need with the Tesla charger is also another crucial factor. If you’re going on a long, overnight trip, consider fully charging your car before leaving the house. You can then charge again during your overnight stay at the destination charger.

However, if you are going on a longer trip and don’t have any free time, opt for superchargers that can fully charge an electric vehicle in around 25 minutes. Both the destination charger and the compressor have their advantages and disadvantages. We hope this detailed list of Tesla destination chargers and superchargers will help you find the right electric vehicle charging station.

