Palestine Supporters Call For Zara Boycott After New Campaign. Here’s Why

A Spanish multinational retail clothing company, Zara, is facing backlash from people. The multinational company is running an ad campaign to promote their business. The title of this ad campaign is ‘The Jacket’, and an American model named Kristen McMenamy is the face of this campaign.

Zara has uploaded several pictures of model Kristen McMenamy wearing stylish jackets but the problem with the pictures was in the background. People have been comparing the background of the pictures of the advertisement with the destruction in Palestine.

After noticing the similarities between the pictures uploaded by Zara and the pictures that came from Palestine, people are calling for a boycott of Zara. Many people, including common and popular figures, have called for a boycott of Zara. Melanie Elturk called this ad campaign of Zara ‘sick’ after seeing the pictures on social media platforms. Melanie Elturk is the CEO of Haute Hijab, which is a popular fashion brand.

Hazem Harb is an artist from Palestine who also uploaded a post to condemn Zara. According to Hazem Harb, this was done intentionally, and there is a sinister depravity in the minds of the people who were involved in making this ad campaign. Hazem Harb called for a boycott of the popular brand Zara because Harb believes that the death and destruction in Palestine have been depicted in the backdrop of Zara’s uploaded pictures.

Also, Dr Noor Ahmed and Dr Hina Cheema uploaded a joint post on social media platforms to express their concern. Both Dr Noor Ahmed and Dr Hina Cheema are popular Instagram influencers who said that the images uploaded by Zara are disturbing. They also called for a boycott of the popular Spanish brand for its insensitivity.

Why Are People Outraged At Zara’s New Ad Campaign?

Not all people but pro-Palestinian supporters are very outraged at Zara’s new ad campaign titled ‘The Jacket.’ Many images are uploaded by the popular brand Zara with backdrops of mannequins covered in white clothes and plastics. Also, mannequins are without limbs, and in one picture, model Kristen McMenamy is standing in a wooden coffin box.

These mannequins without limbs and covered in white clothes and plastics are compared to the people of Palestine who are dead due to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Thousands of people are already dead in the Israel-Hamas conflict, but the fight is still going on, and people are still dying.

Pro-Palestinians call this conflict between Hamas and Israel a genocide of Palestinians. However, Hamas started this conflict this year on October 7th by launching an attack on Israel. Hamas is a militant group for pro-Palestinians and a terrorist group, according to people who have sympathies for Israel. This is not the first time that a conflict has been going on between Hamas and Israel because this fight has been going on for decades.

Also, this is not the first time Zara has been targeted by pro-Palestinians, as it has happened before as well. In 2021, a Palestinian model, Qaher Harhash, supported people living in Gaza, and Zara’s head designer, Vanessa Perilman, engaged in an online spat with the Palestinian model. Vanessa said that Israel doesn’t teach children to throw stones at soldiers, and she will always defend Israel.

Also, in 2022, the franchise owner of Zara hosted an election campaign event for Itamar Ben Gvir, who is considered a far-right political figure by many people. This event outraged Israeli Arabs, who then called for a boycott of Zara.

However, people should know that people are dying from both sides, whether they are Israelis or Palestinians. No one should make fun of innocent people who are dying in an ugly war. However, Zara has not issued any clarification about this issue.

