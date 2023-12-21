AMD or Intel? This is the question we often ask ourselves before purchasing a new computer. The processor or CPU is one of the essential components of a computer. Indeed, the speed of execution of a program and the performance of the PC depends entirely on the choice of processor.

Currently, these two manufacturers dominate the market. Are you hesitating between an AMD Ryzen 7 or an Intel Core i7? To make your purchasing decision easier, the difference between these two processors is explained to you right away. if you want to have a complete guide to processors we recommend that you read our complete article on the subject

AMD Ryzen 7 Vs Intel Core I7: Which Is The Better Flagship CPU?

The processor acts as the brain of the computer, coordinating the various elements alongside the motherboard. In addition, its numerous calculations are necessary for the execution of programs and, obviously, the heaviest programs, such as video games, require significant resources.

On the one hand, there is the AMD processor made up of two families: the Athlon family intended for low-end computers and the Ryzen family. Ryzen is subdivided into 3, 5, 7,9, and Threaddripper. On the other side, there is Intel and its three families Celeron, Pentium Gold, and Cor I.

The core i is categorized as core i3, i5, i7 and i9. These two processors differ in terms of cores, gigahertz clock frequency, and cache overclocking. For many, price is also crucial. Generally, a processor with multiple cores and a high clock frequency.

With the release of the Raptor Lake architecture, Intel offers a high-performance 13th-generation processor. How does it fare against AMD’s Ryzen 7 7700X in terms of technical specifications?

1. On Speed

All uses combined, the i7- 13700K is faster than the Ryzen 7 7700X CPU. In single-core, the performance remains similar, but the Intel processor takes advantage of multi-core. This is also visible as the number of cores requested increases: in octa-core (i.e. the use of the 8 performance or efficiency cores), the i7-13700K processor performs 25% better compared to the Ryzen 7 7700X.

2. On Overlocking

The same observation on overlocking, namely that the Intel model is slightly better at all levels, even if the differences are less compared to the basic performance. Thus, the i7-13700K performs 16% better than the Ryzen 7 7700X in octa-core after overclocking. This is lower than the base, which means that AMD’s model offers more overlocking possibilities, but the result remains in Intel’s favor.

3. For Gaming

Both user and software benchmarks reveal that the i7-13700K is preferable to the Ryzen 7 7700X processor for gaming. Its large computing power, its massive overlocking possibilities, and its specific cores (8 cores dedicated to performance) make it an excellent processor for video games. AMD’s model is good too, but Intel does better

4. For The Application

The benchmarks demonstrate the progress of the i7-13700K on almost all major software of its kind. In particular, Intel manages hyperthreading much better than its competitor, as evidenced by the results of Cinebench R23, attributing a score of 11831 to the Intel Core i7-13700K compared to 7944 for the Ryzen 7 7700X.Same observation on Geekbench, where the Intel processor does better.

5. On Price

depending on where you buy the processors, the i7-13700K is sold at a price slightly higher than that of the Ryzen 7 7700X. AMD’s model is therefore slightly cheaper than that of Intel. Please note that prices can (and most certainly will) change quickly.

6. Cache Memory

The Ryzen 7 is superior when it comes to integrated memory. The L3 cache capacity is 32MB and it supports 3200MHz DDR4 memory. The Intel Core i7, on the other hand, comes with an L3 cache of no more than 16MB and it can support DDR4-2933 MHz memory.

7. The Number Of Cores And Threads

These two elements play a big role in the performance, quantity, and speed of processing when the processor is doing heavy processing or multiple tasks simultaneously. In general, Ryzen excels in multi-core performance while Intel breaks the record in single-core performance. That said, both of these processors have the same number of cores which is equal to 8 cores and 16 threads

Which AMD Ryzen 7 And Intel Core i7 Is Better?

Difficult to choose. Ryzen 7 can outperform Core i7 in certain tasks, and vice versa. Ryzen 7 is capable of performing several heavy tasks at the same time. Intel Core i7 also shows high performance when it comes to gaming or creative work. It seems that these two processors are on equal terms.

Besides the brand, your choice will mainly depend on the one that best meets your needs. Therefore, AMD’s Ryzen 7 series (Zen 3 and Zen 4 ) and Intel Core i7 processors (Alder Lake and Raptor Lake, the 12th and 13th generations respectively) are good choices for gaming in full HD or WQHD, depending on your screen resolution.

The Ryzen 7 and Intel Core i7 are dedicated to high-performance computers used by creators, gamers, and demanding people who use their devices intensively. Both support Hyper-Threading technology. In other words, they can run several programs simultaneously.

The Intel Core i7 is especially popular for its performance, especially if you are undertaking a heavy, complex, and energy-intensive task. On the other hand, the AMD Ryzen 7 is better for multitasking. Also, it is an excellent choice for those who prioritize energy efficiency above all, since it does not consume a lot of energy.

Also Read:- INTEL IS WORKING ON CHIP-LEVEL FIXES FOR SPECTRE, MELTDOWN

Takeaway

To conclude, between the Ryzen 7 7700X and i7-13700K, we recommend you choose the i7-13700K. The Intel processor simply does better in all criteria, is overall a better choice for gaming and application, and is very efficient in hyperthreading.

After spending years on its laurels, Intel has become aware of the growing competition from AMD and has therefore decided to innovate again. The i7-13700K processor is a worthy example.