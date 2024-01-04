Why Is My New SSD Not Showing Up, How to Fix This Issue? 

Have you ever connected an SSD but not recognized in computer or Disk management? Here we will show you how to fix SSD not showing up in Windows 10/11 under 4 different cases. Don’t panic if your SSD doesn’t appear on your computer. There are four common cases and check the corresponding solution below to easily resolve the issue. What type of drive do you own? New drive or an old drive, or maybe is external or internal, and is not being detected in the disk management? Follow us to learn how to fix a hard drive not showing up on Windows 11/10/8/7 without losing data.

I recently installed a Samsung SSD on my Windows 10 computer but I found that it doesn’t appear under my computer where the other hard drive is. Is there a way to show the SSD?

I received a new M 2 SSD from Intel. When I connected it to my PC, it didn’t appear in file explorer or disk management. I don’t know where the problem comes from. Please help me

The user stories above tell of the same thing that happens to a Solid State Drive (SSD), your drive doesn’t appear like other hard drives attached. In Windows 10 and earlier Windows operating systems, an external storage device not detected would land users in frustrating situations. They cannot add files and content to the SSD, nor access its existing data. Therefore, the biggest concern is how to fix SSD Drive not showing issues quickly and easily

How to Fix SSD

Step 1; check your SSD in Disk Management

Can’t find the SSD in File Explorer? Go to disk management to do a thorough check. Right-click this computer and select manage to open the computer management panel.

Then choose disc management. You will then see that it is possible to make your SSD appear.

Case 1: your SSD is shown as not initialized in this management

A new SSD can be used and viewed in File Explorer after being initialized, partitioned and formatted.

But for an SSD in which you have stored data, it is possible to recover them before performing these operations

Case2: Your SSD shows “offline” in disk management

The SSD does not appear in File Explorer since it shows :Offline” In Disk management. But it’s easy to bring the SSD back online: right-click the SSD and click Online to make the SSD responses.

Case 3: Your SSD displays a RAW, unknown 0 byte position or does not correctly display its capacity for what? Because the file system of the SSD is not supported or the SSD is not recognized by the Windows operating system. Find a supported system to reformat your SSD.

Please exercise caution!

Formating will erase the data on the SSD. If you need the files on the SSD, use iBoysoft Data Recovery for Windows to recover the files on it before formatting.

How to Reformat SSD

Right click the SSD in Disk management and click format

Choose a file system like NTFS and exFAT

Check the perform quick format checkbox and click Ok

Case 4: Your SSD shows as unallocated space in Disk Management

Your SSD is shown as unallocated space because it has no volume. You need to assign at least one volume to the SSD for it to return to normal. And if the SSD has stored data, it is better to recover it first and then assign a volume to it.

How to Assign Volume to Your Unallocated SSD

1. Right click on the unallocated space of the SDD

2. Choose new simple volume and click next

3. make sure the default letter for the new volume is selected and click next

4.Make sure the default options are checked and click next

5. Format the new volume

Case 5: Your SSD shows without drive letter

If the SSD drive letter is missing, you will not be able to access the SSD with file explorer

To Add Drive Letter to Your Ssd, Follow These Steps

1. Right click the SSD and select change drive letter and paths

2. Click add and choose assign the following drive letter

3. Click ok, after you select a drive letter

If you are as well struggling with this issue of SSD not showing, you need to check it in Device Manager to confirm if it a driver issue

Step 2: Check your SSD in device Manager

Device manager is a place where you will find all devices detected on Your PC, including your SSD. To open the computer management panel, choose manage, then right click on manager from the left bar

Case 1: Your SSD does not appear in device manager

One of the situations is that your SSD is hidden. You can select Disk Driver and click view at the top left. Next, click Show hidden devices.

if your SSD is still undetected in disk drive in Windows 10, you can check if it shows up in other devices in Device manager.

Case 2: Your SSD is located in other Devices in device manager

The SSD shows up in other devices, usually with driver issues. Usually it is displayed with a “!” symbol or is named an unknown device.

How to Fix SSD Driver Issue in Other Devices

1.. Restart your PC after you have uninstalled and right click the SSD

2. Check if the SSD appears in disk Drives of device manager, if not, continue

3. Right click the SSD, click update Driver, and select search automatically for updated driver software

If your SSD hard drive is not recognized in File explorer, Disk management and device manager after showing hidden drives, what should you do? look out for any connection issues maybe there’s.

Conclusion

Unrecognized SSD or new SSD in Windows is a common and complex problem. We hope that this article will help you know the causes of SSD not appearing and find concrete solutions to solve it. But if you find that you inevitably lose files on your SSD during the troubleshooting process. Follow all the processes above to troubleshoot your SSD not showing up issues.