How to Register on Immediate Peak?

The registration process for the Immediate Peak platform is simple. The following are the steps you have to follow:

Fill in the necessary details on the signup form

In the signup form available on the official website, you have to fill in necessary details like name, phone number, and email ID. Once this is sent, an automated email will be sent to the provided email address. Tap the link available with this email to reach the trading platform. Remember to agree to the terms and conditions and privacy policy before submitting the signup form.

Activate the trading account

Once the registration is complete, the next step is the activation of your trading account. For this, you have to fund your account with a minimum deposit of $250 using any of the available deposit methods. Once the amount is deposited, your Immediate Peak trading account will be ready for use.

Learn trading strategies and use the demo mode

This step will be beneficial for novice traders. The Immediate Peak platform offers educational resources such as ebooks and insightful videos that can be used to learn everything about trading. After learning the basics, you can use the demo account to carry out virtual trading without risking real money. Through this, you can communicate your trading parameters to your account manager. They will help find opportunities that align with your predetermined parameters.

Begin live trading

Once the initial three steps are done, you can begin real-time trading. Choose assets wisely and ensure constant monitoring to prevent losses. Be cautious and trade responsibly.