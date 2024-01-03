A 13-Year-Old Boy Hits The Nes Tetris “Kill Screen” 34 Years Later

A 13-year-old kid named Wilis Gibson, username: Blue Scuti, has broken a 34-year record. Tetris was launched 37 years ago, and no one has ever completed the game until last week.

Blue Scuti was playing the older version, which is much tougher than Tetris’s new upgraded version. The upgraded version of Tetris has a storage feature, which lets a gamer store extra keys and use them when needed.

In 2021, when the game devs added the new storage feature, it allowed several players to achieve the highest-ever world record scores. Blue Scuti played the older version, fooling numerous other Tetris fans worldwide. As most of the advanced level players could not even cross 38 levels in the game, Gibson crossed level 157 and achieved the “final killscreen”.

The NES Tetris Kill Screen

The Final Killscreen is a term given to the game when the Tetris screen crashes after a certain point in the game. Players have believed that point to be the end of the game; for a 13-year-old to complete a game that hard is an impressive feat.

The official YouTube channel of Tetris, Classic Tetris, has uploaded the gameplay on their channel. In the beginning, Blue Scuti was unable to get to a crash point, but the race was still on for him. According to players, the game becomes so fast and adds many discolored bricks, which are impossible even to see.

As players in the past tried to go past their limits and pass levels over levels, they found that the game became intensely fast, and some color blocks became black and dark red. These blocks blend in with the screen, making them invisible. Previously, players thought that a new kill screen would be achieved on level 155, but Blue Scuti has proved them wrong and crossed two extra levels, completing the game.

In late December 2023, the battle between an unknown and Tetris world champion, Justin Yu (Username: Fractal), led them both in the competition to complete the game. Even though Blue Scuti was unable to grind the initial crash point, he was able to beat the game first and become the world champion.

According to Tetris’s X post and a video of Blue Scuti’s gameplay, they mentioned that it only took 37 years to complete the game. Now, players all over the world are already looking forward to new horizons of the game and the next chapters that game devs have in their stock. Theoretically, according to crash point numbers and game speed, a player could also reach level 255, but that is yet to be discovered.

Also Check: Before CES 2024, Samsung Introduces Three Odyssey OLED Anti-Glare Gaming Monitors

More On The 37-Year-Old Tetris World Record

According to game devs, if a player reaches level 255, the game will bring them back to level zero. This will mean that they have completed all the chapters and are at the end of the game.

As the game is an old and 2D piece of junk, some might say it was still unbeaten until last week, making it a highly difficult game. Blue Scuti, or Willis Gibson, a 13-year-old, has achieved a big milestone in the gaming community.

Making the new world record, Willis has become the new Tetris World champion. Some might not know that Willis has already placed third in the championship held in October. For that place, he won $1500, and now, as he has beaten the game, prize money will be a staggering amount, everyone believes.

In an interview, Willis tributed his father, who died only a few days back of this championship, for his win. He also said that his nerves started to kick in after 30 minutes of gameplay, and it made him lose initial crash points but gave him speed to continue further.

Read More: According To WoW Players, Season Of Discovery Should Have More 10-Man Raids