Google’s Android Authority has finally announced the launch of the battery health indicator page on the Android 14 QPR2 beta 2 update. Just like the iPhone, users can now monitor their battery life since it has been manufactured. Smartphone and tablet users will be able to analyze the battery charge capacity, which tends to degrade over time.

Android Phones Are Getting A Battery Health Indicator

The battery information page is already available on Google Pixel phones and has been updated to Android 14QPR2 beta 2. The users are now able to navigate the manufacturing date and the cycle count of the battery percentage. The thing to note is that the current version of the tool doesn’t include the overall health of the battery.

According to the article published on Android Authority by Mishaal Rahman, an Android expert, the owners will need a third-party app to get all the information about their battery life. Otherwise, they will need to enter a special command code to check their phone’s or tablet’s battery health.

Further, he also added that the hidden page added on Android 14 to monitor battery health doesn’t work accurately. The code source only shows the percentage of charge of a battery the device can currently hold as compared to when it was new. The feature is still in the developing phase and there is no official announcement regarding the roll-out plan from Google.

Also Read: How Do I Pair My Xbox One Controller? The Complete Guide

Expected Date To Roll Out Better Health Indicator Page In The Android Devices

According to an Android Authority report, the battery health features are estimated to be rolled out by 2024. The page will be available on the battery setting of Android devices in the future, and users can easily navigate by going to the settings. The users can access their battery percentage, which degrades over time since it is new.

Besides the battery health page, Google is also rebranding its Nearby Share feature to Quick Share on Android devices. According to Google’s report published on 9to5Google, the company is likely to change the icon of its file-sharing app and will rename it as Quick Share in the upcoming weeks. The new file-sharing app is only available in Android’s beta version, but the company will soon roll it out for general users too.

Though Nearby Share will be updated to Quick Share with a new icon in the upcoming week, there is no official announcement for the battery health indicator page. Till now, the company has not yet confirmed whether they will add this tool within Android 14QPR2 beta 2 or if it is just a testing phase. Is this tool available for beta users, or is Google planning to launch it with the upcoming Android 15?

Whatever the decision will be, it will aid in giving a helping hand to Android users, and they will be able to know when to replace their battery. Hence, iPhone users have enjoyed the built-in battery health indicator feature convenience for a long. Now, Android users can also anticipate these fundamental features while directly navigating to their standard settings app.

This new battery health indicator for Android devices is estimated to give tough competition to iOS. Apple launched this feature in 2018 for iOS 11 way before Google even implemented it. At that time, it created a throttling controversy where Apple defended itself by showcasing the older iPhone’s ageing battery.

So, the question here arises: will Google face the same controversy as Apple, or will it surpass Apple’s battery health indicator? If it happens, how will the company tackle this problem and prove that this feature is helpful for Android users? Till then, Android users are still waiting for the new update for the battery health indicator feature.

More: Apple Vision Pro Expected To Hit The Market In February