Apple Investigates Possible A.I. Deals With News Publishers

In recent weeks, Apple has negotiated with some of the top news and publishing organizations and secured a multiyear deal worth $50 million to train its generative AI system.

According to the article published on December 22, 2023, by the New York Times, the company has gained a license to use the archive of news articles of the publication house to develop their generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) system. With this initiative, the company wants to jump into the rivalry in the race of AI, where many big tech giants have already thrived in the market.

Some popular news publishing organizations such as Conde Nest, The New York Times, CNN News, The Daily Beast, and Better Homes and Gardens have contracted with the tech giant.

Apple aims to train its AI chatbot using its new materials, which will allow computers to create images and chat like humans. Till now, AI, like OpenAI’s Chat GPT and other Large Language Models (LLM), has used articles already published on the internet to generate the fastest and most accurate information for users without the permission of the owner.

The Arrival Of Apple In Generative AI Field

Big tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Meta have already launched their AI tool and generated millions of dollars in sales. But the fact is, users have not found any new experience while using their AI ChatBots. In these names, Apple was absent, and people were expecting more and something unique from the company.

Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, said to the press that the company had been working for a long time to launch their AI chatbot. He also added that the virtual assistant Siri has been reminded of this large segment, and the company has decided to release its generative AI system. The source also suggests that they might use their virtual assistance to connect with AI to provide the best experience to their customers.

Tim also said that the work is still ongoing, and they are working aggressively to integrative generative AI systems on their gadgets. In this regard, Apple also introduced two new computers, MacBook Pro and iMAC, powered with three new chips in October. The company claimed that these computers can be used for artificial intelligence research and other creations by monitoring the capacity of the system to hold the data.

Apple’s Approach To Cracking Deal With News Executives

In the process of negotiation, several publishing executives found Apple’s terms were too expensive. According to anonymous people involved in the deal, the company’s initial pitch covered broad archives of published content of the new agencies. With this content, Apple wants to start generating one of the most advanced AI while competing with tier rivals.

The news executives were also concerned about how Apple is going to apply generative AI in the news industries because they can use the content that is available on the Internet. Still, some news executives were optimistic and signed a long-term deal while leading a meaningful partnership. While some have refused to partner with the tech giant while accusing the licensing deal as they claimed, the company has already used its content to train its AI.

While answering the question of why Apple is refusing to collect the data from the internet, it is against the company’s policy. The company doesn’t want to use the content without the permission of the publishers, which many companies are doing with ease. So, the company is restricted from picking the information from already published articles or social media as it violates the company’s policy.

