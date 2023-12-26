Apple iOS 17.3 Release Date: Exciting New iPhone Update On The Way!

Apple is adding an extra layer of security protection on iPhones in order to enhance the user experience. They have planned to roll out the update after the holidays, estimated till mid-January, and possibly extend till February. The iOS update includes Stolen Device Protection to protect from sophisticated theft and safeguard the digital privacy and assets of the users.

Soon To Arrive: Apple iOS 17.3 Promises A Fantastic iPhone Upgrade Experience

iOS 17.3 will also include biometric verification like face recognition and fingerprint impression, which will be required for sensitive actions like restoring the device. The device will notify the delay when anyone tries to change the Apple ID passwords in unfamiliar locations. The new update will also include some additional features like collaborative Apple Music playlists.

Apple iOS 17.3: Features And Its Limitations

Among all these features, Stolen Device Protection is the highlight of the new Apple update iOS 17.3 version. This feature adds an extra layer of security in which Face ID and Touch ID will be required to reset the phone or Apple ID passwords, even if the owner or the thief has a passcode. Additionally, the user will have to wait for an hour to reset the new Face ID or disable the Find My iPhone feature if the device is found in an unfamiliar location other than home or office.

Joanna Stern and Nicole have covered this topic in depth in the article published in The Wall Street Journal. They explained how thieves usually turn off Find My iPhone immediately so that users cannot find or dedicate the phone. But the biggest loophole in the security features is when the thief has a passcode of the convinced iPhone through which they are able to change the Apple ID passwords or biometric IDs.

Besides these new updates, iOS 17.3 have some limitations which need to be fixed before they roll out. The thief with a passcode can still make purchases with Apple Pay or access other apps. Additionally, Stolen Device Protection is opt-in, which means users need to activate this feature manually to get all the benefits of enhanced security measures.

Apple iOS 17.3: Expected Release Date And Additional Features

Further, Joanna Stern and Nicole said that this iOS update is being launched to tackle all the vulnerabilities so users can secure their devices effectively. The release date is not fixed yet, but the company estimates to roll out on January 16, 2024. As the holiday season is going on, the date can be expanded to January 23, 2024, due to some technical issues.

The company is trying to fix the surprise bug found in iOS 17.3, which could lead to delays in the release date. Additionally, Apple is also working on testing the beta version, which can slow down due to the holiday weeks which are going on at present. Due to these delays, it might be possible that the company will roll out the new iOS update till February in rare cases.

Additionally, the new update is compatible with iPhone XS and onwards, and the company has requested that users upgrade their devices to gain the benefits of its new security features. Apart from this update, the company is also offering collaborative Apple Music features with iOS 17.3. This will allow the users to create shared playlists and invite friends to contribute to their new music collection.

Though the holiday week may be disrupting the testing phase of the beta version, Apple is all set to roll out the iOS 17.3. They are committed to providing users with a more secure and collaborative experience.

