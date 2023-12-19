Another senior executive of design departments at Apple has left the company. Peter-Russell Clarke made a huge contribution to Apple’s designs and structure of its retail stores. He gave his life 20 years to the company and has now shifted as an Advisor to a space tech company named Vast. Vast mentioned in their statement that Peter will help the startup company build a design team and related projects.

Jony Ive-era Apple Designer Peter Russell-Clarke Resigns

Peter worked for Apple’s Hardware Design, where he helped design Apple’s most popular products, such as iPhones, iPads, and iMacs. Peter also helped with the designs of Apple’s retail stores all over the world. He had more than 20 core designers in his team at Apple, and they left the company at the same time. Peter worked with Jony Ive as a senior industrial designer who helped the company establish the aesthetic that Apple represents now.

Apple now has left very few of Ive-era designers and has to get their guard up for the vacancy they have created. Jony Ive left the company in 2019 as he built his own design company named ‘LoveFrom’. Ive’s company now works with companies like Airbnb, Ferrari NV, and Moncler SpA.

Vice President of Design Richard Howarth is one of the very few designers from Ive’s era left at the company. When Jony Ive left the company in 2019, Evans Hankey joined Apple as the head of design, but after 3 years of service, he left the company this year as well. Now all the designers directly report to Jeff Williams, the Chief Operating Officer.

More On Peter-Russell Clarke and Vast

Peter had more than 1000 patents under his name and helped Apple build its reputation over the 20 years of his service in the company. Peter has worked on all of Apple’s main-line products. The teams of Jony Ive and Peter have worked on the intuitive and aesthetic design of iPhones, iMacs, and iPads.

Jony Ive worked for Apple for around 27 years, from 1992 to 2019. Along with Peter and his teams of core designers, they built the aesthetic designs of iPhones and other retail outlets. When Apple approached Peter-Russell Clarke, he had already founded and worked at his studio, where he designed for Nike and Swatch as his top clients. Before Apple, Nokia approached him to be their Global Group design manager.

At Apple, he helped design the new HQ (Apple Park) over the last few years, which have been magnificent, said the CEO of Apple, Max Hoat. Now, as he has his new path set at Vast, he said in a press conference that he is extremely excited to join Vast in their ambitious endeavours. He also said that he would be enjoying the work here at Vast.

Vast is a pioneer space habitation tech company and has announced the appointment of Peter as their industrial design advisor. His job at first was to build an industrial design team that would work under him and help him make designs for Vast’s future endeavours. Vast opened up about Peter being their company’s best choice and said they are honoured to be working with him.

Peter also said that he had stepped down from his position at Apple because of his want to pursue his passion projects. Vast has proved to be the best choice for his future career and his pursuit of better environmental and planet health. He is not only a member of Vast but also holds a chair of trustees for the Royal College Of Arts. He is also a professor at the Royal College of Arts, London.

