Apple has launched yet another security update for its iPhone users. The update is named Stolen Device Protection, which makes it impossible for thieves to change the owner’s password ID and factory reset the device. This feature uses biometric scans and the location of the owner’s home combined to lock the device and asks for the Apple password ID twice an hour.



Apple Launches Stolen Device Protection For iPhone

According to Joanna Stern of Wall Street’s Journal, this new update will be available only to iOS 17.3 Beta. The update allows the user to lock out the thief in the meantime when the device delays the thief, letting the owner safeguard their data. Before, thieves would also use it to blackmail owners with their personal information. Keeping that in mind as well, Apple has launched this security update.

Usually, a thief peeps on the passwords of the users and snatches their phones in public places. The new Stolen Device Protection feature found out about public theft activities in certain areas and provided this feature. Thieves would see the passwords, snatch the phone, reset the Apple Password ID, turn off ‘Find My Device’, and lock out the owner from their device.

This tactic gave them time to factory reset the device and resell it to a new user with completely new settings and no passwords. The new device protection feature will ask for an Apple Password ID if the phone is outside the usual places like the owner’s home or workplace. Even if the perpetrator tries to change the Apple password ID, the device will ask for a facial or biometric scan. It will take an hour to change the ID and then ask for the Apple ID once again before completion.

If the Stolen Device protection is turned off on your phone, then the thief can see your password and change your Apple Password ID, locking you out of your device. But, if the feature is turned on, then there is nothing to worry about, as the device will give you time to report your stolen device and keep your data safe from thieves.

More Details On The New Security Update in iPhone

The iCloud Keychain password and password manager will require biometric scans, and with failed attempts at biometric scans, the password won’t work as a backup. All this works only if the Stole Device Protection is Turned On. Unfortunately, this update has only been launched as a beta feature, and other users might have to wait for a couple of weeks before using it, according to reports in the Wall Street Journal.

Apple has introduced a new stolen device protection feature for the iPhone in the iOS 17.3 beta



Wall Street Journal has also mentioned in their report that this new feature might take some for users to get used to. But this security update will prohibit any thief from getting into the device and locking out the owner. Previously, the perpetrator would change their Apple password ID and resell their device at almost full price, but now it will not even be valued as a single penny.

When the Stolen Device Protection is turned on in the device, it will adapt to usual locations like the owner’s home and work. The device will ask for a biometric scan outside that zone and will take an hour gap before changing the Apple Password ID. Apple has decided to provide this new feature in their new phone from now on, along with iOS 17.2 as well. This feature can be used after a few weeks as the new update comes online. One thing is sure: Apple has put effort into their work this time; it’s up to the users to rate this new security update.

