Apple 2024 Plans: What To Expect From Apple In 2024

We all expect Apple to release new iPhones, iPads, Macs, visions, and a host of other hardware with various improvements and tweaks, but what will happen in 2024? Will Apple’s trends and strategies be discussed? Well, German’s report reveals little about the iPhone 16 lineup, especially since we didn’t see an update in 2023, a year later, it turns out next year could be a big year for Apple’s iPad in many ways.

By the way, there were no new models for a year after the first iPad was released. In addition, the iPad was released. In addition to the iPad and iPhone, there will also be new accessories, a Mac, and a new Apple Watch, Here’s a chronological overview of when each new Apple device expected in 2024 will arrive.

Business With A Bullet

It’s a computer. It’s a communication device. It’s an immersive entertainment experience. No, these are not three different things, It’s an Apple Vision Pro, scheduled to be released in early March (though it could have been announced a week or two earlier).

Early adopters include Apple’s wealthiest customers, developers, and corporate IT executives who want to see what mixed-reality headsets can do. It is imagined Apple is trying to steer customers who attend these Vision Pro sessions into a second customer journey to the new Airpods, or possibly the iPhone SE, while they’re there.

And by the end of the year, when the first generation of glasses may be launched in new markets, Apple plans to offer new phones, macs, iPads, and a range of improved accessories to entice locals, causing speculations about Apple Rumor Engine Vison Pro2

Supply Chain Acceleration

These new iPads and the so-called simplified line of new APPle tablets? At the time of writing, it seems increasingly likely that at least some of these will be manufactured in Vietnam. Apple and iPad partner BYD not only manufactures iPads in the country but also helps provide resources for product development there.

Although we can not be certain of timing, we can expect a significant amount of hardware to come from Vietnam, and Thailand as the company promotes regional diversification of production, and given their rapid development, next year. The space in which iPhone partners are investing in India.

Open House

Under current policy, Apple will be forced to open at least part of its walled garden orchards to others from March 2024. This would require them to comply with new EU directives, which it is suspected would be a struggle, but it appears to be an alternative measure to protect their business in the largest app store market (the US).

Still, the company faces various investigations affecting aspects of will business operations, and there will come a time when it is cheaper to compromise than to hold the line. Of course, once Apple moves into the EU, the world will be excited to see what happens next.

Can Apple protect its customers even if it loses control over the stores they visit and the transactions they make? Will Europe’s iOS developers face business collapse in the face of a poorly regulated market full of copycat apps by unscrupulous developers? Mobile software sales fragmentation to enterprise customers, what impact will it have? Small question. That is a great answer. All we have to do is to try it out and find out

Hearing Health Is A Small Prediction That Could Have Serious Consequences

Apple could introduce hearing aid features that work with Airpods next year. It is not certain how exactly this works or if new equipment is required. We also don’t know to what extent this feature will be medically calibrated, or if it will simply be a useful tool for those who are abandoning their hearing aids. But there is money in the ear.

The global hearing aid market is estimated to be worth $7.5 billion (2021) and is expected to become a $ 10.2 billion market by 2026. How far can Apple’s medical team and software developers go to make Airpods the most personalized and integral solution in this market?

New health sensors for the Apple Watch are also in the works, following CEO TIM Cook’s frequently stated promise to support public health with a focus on heart health, fitness, hearing health, and diabetes by 2024. The commitment so far made may come true. Long-term and subject to change, VisonOS offers future opportunities in the visual health space, a market worth approximately $169.9 billion last year.

The Power Behind The Throne

Powerful, low-power, and incredibly powerful Apple silicon chips are now in every Apple product. The company probably operates about 1 billion relatively new chips around the world. Each of these processors contains a neural engine, a GPU, and multiple cores. You’ll see the difference when you run Photoshop transition.

With the M3 MacBook Pro series, you can quickly complete complex rendering and film editing, and quickly create and deploy new data analysis models. Apple’s machines will be on a rapid development path toward 2nm chips around 2026

What About Your Enterprise

Every business-minded Apple professional is familiar with declarative device management. They understand that the future of secure managed devices will be passwordless and will be characterized by security awareness on devices at the edge.

Apple is looking at what businesses need and will introduce additional system enhancements in 2024 that device management providers can use to provide more powerful tools for security, identity, and network security. Don’t be too surprised if your device has security monitoring AI.

Final Thoughts

Finally, With the little break witnessed in terms of items upgrading in 203, Apple in the coming year will hit the market with surprises. Macs will replace Windows PCs during the next business upgrade season.

Windows currently accounts for 55.42% of the US desktop operating system market, compared to 33.24% for Mac. This time last year, Apple’s Windows share rose from 63.07% to 26.49%. The direction is clear, but if Apple can replicate this path outside of the US (which is starting to look like it), especially in rapidly emerging markets like India, it will cost a lot of money.